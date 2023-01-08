The Trend Of High Returns At YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Has Us Very Interested

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on YETI Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$264m ÷ (US$983m - US$276m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, YETI Holdings has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 21%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YETI Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering YETI Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

YETI Holdings is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 90% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what YETI Holdings has. Since the stock has returned a solid 34% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with YETI Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

