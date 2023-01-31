The Trend Of High Returns At Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Has Us Very Interested

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Virgin Wines UK, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£5.2m ÷ (UK£41m - UK£16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Virgin Wines UK has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Virgin Wines UK's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Virgin Wines UK.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Virgin Wines UK. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 74%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Virgin Wines UK can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 73% in the last year. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Virgin Wines UK (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

