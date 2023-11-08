The Trend Of High Returns At Tsogo Sun (JSE:TSG) Has Us Very Interested

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Tsogo Sun (JSE:TSG) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tsogo Sun, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = R3.1b ÷ (R16b - R1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Tsogo Sun has an ROCE of 21%. While that is an outstanding return, the rest of the Hospitality industry generates similar returns, on average.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tsogo Sun's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Tsogo Sun has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 118%. The company is now earning R0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 50% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Bottom Line On Tsogo Sun's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tsogo Sun has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Tsogo Sun you'll probably want to know about.

