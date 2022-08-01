The Trend Of High Returns At PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PulteGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$14b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, PulteGroup has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for PulteGroup

roce

In the above chart we have measured PulteGroup's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PulteGroup.

So How Is PulteGroup's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at PulteGroup are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From PulteGroup's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that PulteGroup is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 82% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Story continues

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with PulteGroup and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

PulteGroup is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here