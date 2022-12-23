The Trend Of High Returns At Hour Glass (SGX:AGS) Has Us Very Interested

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Hour Glass (SGX:AGS) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hour Glass:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = S$224m ÷ (S$1.0b - S$243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Hour Glass has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hour Glass compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hour Glass.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hour Glass Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hour Glass. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 61% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Hour Glass has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 284% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Hour Glass does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

