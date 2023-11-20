Trenchard Lines drinking water still unsafe after diesel leak

Diesel has contaminated the water supply at Trenchard Lines

People living in a residential army camp are still unable to drink water or shower at home after the supply was contaminated more than a week ago.

The water at Trenchard Lines, Upavon, supplied by Ancala Water, has been contaminated by a diesel leak.

A document given to residents, which has been seen by the BBC, said "daily testing" had taken place and urged people not to talk to the media.

Ancala said it had been "working around the clock" to solve the problem.

Residents can only use the supply to flush toilets and have been given bottled and imported water for drinking.

The BBC has been told people have been offered the use of the communal showers, but only for four minutes at a time.

In the information document given to residents by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the risk to people and the environment is described as low and that people should contact their GP if they are feeling unwell.

It also said that the situation has been "briefed to ministerial level" and listed support on offer to residents, including offering them the option to relocate to a hotel.

The document asks people to "refrain from speculation" about the incident and not have "unhelpful contact with the media".

It explained everything is being done to handle the situation "as swiftly as possible."

Wiltshire Council said it has issued a "formal notice" to Ancala.

The council's public health team said that the private supplier, which works on behalf of the MoD, supplies a golf club as well as family accommodation and military buildings at Upavon.

A council spokesperson said the contamination can be noticed at low levels because of smell and taste.

It has been working with Ancala, the MoD and Environment Agency and is "satisfied appropriate actions have been taken to protect human health since the contamination was identified".

In Ancala's latest update, it said "restrictions will remain in place until Ancala is confident that the water quality meets the highest standards we expect to deliver".

The MoD said it is working with Ancala to find a solution.

Local MP Danny Kruger said previously he would "monitor developments closely".

