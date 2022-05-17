Tremor International Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Tremor International Ltd.

Record Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $33.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47% on a Contribution ex-TAC Basis, Driven by Scaled and Efficient End-to-End Technology and Business Platform



Record Q1 Contribution ex-TAC of $71.0 Million, Reflecting Year-Over-Year Organic Growth Of 13%

Tremor Well-Positioned to Benefit from Industry Catalysts Expected in H2 2022, Including the FIFA World Cup and Additional Advertiser Spend Associated with the U.S. Mid-Term Election Cycle

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in Video, Data and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, today announces its financial results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Record Q1 Financial Performance Driven by Continued Customer Adoption of Tremor’s Data-Powered End-to-End Technology and Business Platform, Increased CTV Spend and Revenue Stream Diversity Across Broad Product Portfolio, Despite a Challenging Macroeconomic Environment:

Contribution ex-TAC increased organically by 13% in Q1 2022 to $71.0 million, compared to $63.0 million in Q1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% in Q1 2022 to $33.6 million, compared to $27.5 million in Q1 2021

Strong Margin Profile and Healthy Balance Sheet Enabled by Scaled and Efficient Operating Model:

Tremor continues to deliver industry-leading margins and operational profitability compared to other ad tech peers, which resulted in a 42% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1 2022 on a reported revenue basis, and 47% on a contribution ex-TAC basis

Healthy balance sheet supported by a $370.8 million net cash position as of March 31, 2022

Continued Strong CTV and Video Performance:

CTV spend grew by 21% in Q1 2022 to $46.2 million, compared to $38.2 million in Q1 2021

Video revenue continued to represent the overwhelming majority of total Contribution ex-TAC at approximately 80%

Ongoing Progress Delivering Further Shareholder Value Through Share Repurchase Program:

Launched $75 million share repurchase program on March 1, 2022

Tremor repurchased 1,684,510 ordinary shares at an average price of 572.89 pence for a total spend of approximately £9.7 million or $12.7 million between March 1, 2022, when the program commenced, and March 31, 2022

“I am pleased to report that our end-to-end technology and data-driven business platform, focused on CTV and Video, delivered record Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as well as increased customer adoption,” said Ofer Druker, Tremor’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved this strong performance during the seasonally softest quarter for ad tech despite challenges associated with supply chain constraints, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. Our diverse product portfolio serves as a competitive advantage as it provides resiliency across our model, enabling Tremor to maximize revenue opportunities, and served as a catalyst that drove contribution ex-TAC growth of 13% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021. Key to our growth was an increase in customer spend on CTV services, which increased 21% year-over-year, while we continued to experience year-over-year adoption within our self-service offerings and saw strong demand in the quarter for our performance offerings. Our efficient operating model enables a healthy balance sheet, significant operating leverage, strong free cash flow conversion, and robust profitability as evidenced by our 47% adjusted EBITDA margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis, which we believe to be best-in-class for the industry. These strong fundamentals are particularly crucial and beneficial during challenging macro environments and position us well to continue investing in technology, sales, and marketing to drive additional organic growth, continue repurchasing shares, and continue evaluating potential strategic M&A opportunities in a market where valuations and premiums have decreased, to deliver material long-term value to our shareholders.”

First Quarter Operational Highlights and Recent Business Wins

Tremor Continues to Deliver Significant Progress, Enhancing and Differentiating its Offerings Within CTV, by Further Expanding its End-to-End Technology and Business Platform Capabilities. Some Key Operational Highlights and Recent Business Wins Include:

Completed the Integration of CTV Ad Server and Header Bidder, Spearad, into Unruly SSP Expected to accelerate international and US growth during the second half of 2022 and beyond Enables Tremor to capture a larger segment of global CTV inventory through current and future media partners seeking to leverage this technology





VIDAA Selected Unruly’s SSP and Ad Server, Spearad, as a Preferred Partner for CTV and Native Display As VIDAA’s strategic sell-side platform, Unruly gains global access to all video and native display media and VIDAA will also integrate Spearad to enable greater control over its CTV ad delivery This expands upon the global exclusive Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) data partnership with Tremor





Data-Driven TV Intelligence Solution Reach Expanded to 44 Million U.S. Households Through Recent Enhancements and Partnerships Tremor Video & Unruly platforms now provide access to the industry’s largest co-mingled datasets for TV and cross-device media strategies, which includes Set-Top Box (“STB”), ACR and cross-screen panel data, coupled with captivating video creative Recent partnerships with iSpot.tv for tune-in measurement on titles that are running only in streaming environments and TVision, which adds a panel dataset to the existing 44 million households, ramp scale and efficacy of all existing TV data sources The ability to activate a blended dataset across the open internet, outside of closed services and apps, represents an incredibly important mechanism for advertisers to have the freedom to curate a media mix that meets their campaign objectives and needs Expected to be further strengthened upon completed integration of VIDAA’s ACR data into Tremor’s platform





Furthered Platform Differentiation and Capabilities Within CTV Through Comscore Partnership Established partnership with Comscore enabling better insulation for Tremor and its customers against privacy changes and both Tremor Video and Unruly customers to leverage cookie-free pre-bid audience targeting Comscore partnership delivers access to reach granular behavioral audiences based on video-level contextual signals across more than 1,000 audience segments





Award-Winning In-House Creative Studio, Tr. ly, Continued to Experience Increased Customer Adoption and Serves as a Key Differentiator for Tremor Within CTV Experienced a 21% year-over-year increase in creative requests during Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021 International spend on Tr. ly’s creative products increased 225% year-over-year during Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021 During Q1 2022, Tr. ly executed 20% more custom data-driven video campaigns than it did during all of 2021 Tr. ly’s custom QR codes for CTV ads remained its most popular feature in Q1 2022 and were included on 34% of all creative campaigns Proud recipient of Digiday’s 2022 Content Marketing Award for Best Use of Data for a travel campaign produced with Pure Michigan and Universal McCann





Unruly and Tremor Video Experienced Strong Customer and Partner Traction, and Continued Growth Across Multiple Offerings, Including Unruly CTRL Unruly added 87 new supply partners, including 36 in the US, during Q1 2022 across critical growth verticals in sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle, including OTT (“over-the-top”) apps from leading broadcast and Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (“vMVPD”) businesses Tremor Video added over 75 new logos during Q1 2022 across critical growth verticals in travel, CPG, and healthcare, reflecting one of the most significant quarterly increases in the Company’s history Unruly CTRL, Tremor’s self-service platform for publishers, saw PMP spend increase by 128% during Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021



Mr. Druker added, “As we look ahead, we believe the steps we have taken to differentiate our end-to-end technology and business platform, enhance our offerings within CTV and video, and successfully integrate acquisitions and partnerships, position us well ahead of upcoming industry and Tremor-specific catalysts. Through our recent integration of Spearad into Unruly, and global ACR data partnership and media relationship with VIDAA, the operating system for major global OEMs such as Hisense and Toshiba, we expect to accelerate our growth internationally and in the US over the second half of 2022 and beyond. We also look forward to benefitting from significant industry catalysts expected later this year such as the FIFA World Cup, which Hisense is an official sponsor of, and additional spend associated with the U.S. mid-term election cycle. We believe our strong technology, global partnerships, and durable business model will enable us to capitalize on these meaningful opportunities as we expand our market reach and accelerate our international and U.S. growth trajectory.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

Management remains confident in the medium- to long-term prospects of the Company with Tremor well-positioned to further benefit from expected growth trends within digital advertising, CTV, and video, particularly during the second half of the year when it expects to monetize the integration of Spearad, and global ACR data partnership and media relationship with VIDAA

Tremor’s second quarter guidance is based on the expectation that there will be no major Covid-19-related setbacks or significant escalation of war or other hostilities that may cause economic conditions to further deteriorate or otherwise significantly reduce advertiser demand

Our guidance also considers the widespread global supply chain issues that limited advertising activity in Q1 2022 in certain verticals such as automobile manufacturing, with the expectation that these challenges could continue to have an impact in Q2 2022, as well as inflationary pressures, and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty

We believe our end-to-end platform, scaled and efficient operating model, diverse customer base, and broad range of revenue verticals help mitigate effects of these potential headwinds and accordingly, Tremor estimates:

Q2 2022 Contribution ex-TAC in a range of $75 - $80 million Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $40 million Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC of approximately 50%



Particularly during periods of economic uncertainty, we find investors focus on companies that can achieve significant and consistent profitability to remain well-capitalized and able to take advantage of future growth opportunities. Tremor's efficient end-to-end operating model enables strong fundamentals, and we will continue to maintain an emphasis on generating robust profitability, giving us confidence that we can remain able to meet our adjusted EBITDA target, even amidst a challenging growth environment. Despite our conservative Contribution ex-TAC outlook, which considers several headwinds, the profitability we believe we can achieve should drive continued best-in-class industry adjusted EBITDA margins during Q2 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amount)

Three months ended March 31

2022 2021 % IFRS highlights Non-IFRS highlights Revenues 80.9 71.0 14% Programmatic Revenues 59.1 55.7 6% Operating Profit 14.3 15.2 (6%) Total Comprehensive Income 9.2 12.0 (23%) Diluted EPS $0.07 $0.09 (22%) Contribution ex-TAC 71.0 63.0 13% Adjusted EBITDA 33.6 27.5 22% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% 44% Non-IFRS net Income 23.8 17.5 36% Non-IFRS Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.12 20%



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Tremor International First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

May 17, 2022, at 6:00 AM/PT, 9:00 AM/ET, and 2:00 PM/BST

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7z5ybn6u

Participant Dial-In Number: US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 374-5140 UK Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 80 8238 9813 INTERNATIONAL Participant Dial-In Number: (404) 400-0571 Conference ID: 25590793



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-IFRS Net Income (Loss) and Non-IFRS Earnings (Loss) per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-IFRS income (loss)," included as part of this press release.

Contribution ex-TAC : Contribution ex-TAC is defined as our gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues and cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Tremor International, because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.



Adjusted EBITDA : We define as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, financing expenses, net, tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and IPO-related costs and other expenses (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.



Adjusted EBITDA margin: we define as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.



Non-IFRS Income (Loss) and Non-IFRS Earnings (Loss) per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share as non-IFRS income (loss) divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS income (loss) is equal to net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, cash and non-cash based acquisition and related expenses, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger related severance costs, transaction expenses. In periods in which we have non-IFRS income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis, and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings (loss) per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss).

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 % ($ in thousands) Net Income 11,364 12,874 (12%) Tax expenses 3,248 1,589 Financial expense (income), net (273) 712 Depreciation and amortization 7,727 9,883 Stock-based compensation 16,029 2,341 Other (Income) (5,103) - Restructuring & Acquisition costs 598 120 Adjusted EBITDA 33,590 27,519 22%

Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 % ($ in thousands) Revenues 80,874 71,009 14% Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (16,397) (17,692) Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues (3,829) (4,187) Gross profit (IFRS) 60,648 49,130 23% Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues 3,829 4,187 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 16,397 17,692 Performance media cost (9,857) (8,021) Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 71,017 62,988 13%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 % ($ in thousands) Net Income 11,364 12,874 (12%) Acquisition and related items, including amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring 4,613 6,588 Stock-based compensation expense 16,029 2,341 Other (Income) (5,103) - Tax effect of Non-IFRS adjustments (1) (3,086) (4,325) Non-IFRS Income 23,817 17,478 36% Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) 160.4 141.2 Non-IFRS diluted EPS (in USD) 0.15 0.12 20%

(1) Non-IFRS income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income and non-IFRS income

(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings per share.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

March 31 December 31

2022 2021

USD thousands Assets ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 370,827 367,717 Trade receivables, net 130,047 165,063 Other receivables 16,566 18,236 Current tax assets 917 981 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 518,357 551,997 Fixed assets, net 3,299 3,464 Right-of-use assets 12,796 13,955 Intangible assets, net 202,653 208,220 Deferred tax assets 25,071 24,431 Other long term assets 429 672 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 244,248 250,742 TOTAL ASSETS 762,605 802,739 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity LIABILITIES: Current maturities of lease liabilities 7,006 7,119 Trade payables 121,019 161,812 Other payables 33,797 42,900 Current tax liabilities 5,560 8,836 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 167,382 220,667 Employee benefits 367 426 Long-term lease liabilities 6,717 7,876 Deferred tax liabilities 1,501 1,395 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,585 9,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES 175,967 230,364 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Share capital 441 442 Share premium 442,506 437,476 Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,432 ) 698 Retained earnings 145,123 133,759 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 586,638 572,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 762,605 802,739





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 USD thousands Revenues 80,874 71,009 Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 16,397 17,692 Research and development expenses 6,383 3,403 Selling and marketing expenses 20,360 18,050 General and administrative expenses 20,771 6,806 Depreciation and amortization 7,727 9,883 Other expenses (income), net (5,103 ) - Total operating costs 50,138 38,142 Operating Profit 14,339 15,175 Financing income (712 ) (86 ) Financing expenses 439 798 Financing expenses (income), net (273 ) 712 Profit before taxes on income 14,612 14,463 Tax expenses (3,248 ) (1,589 ) Profit for the period 11,364 12,874 Other comprehensive income items: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation (2,130 ) (836 ) Total other comprehensive loss (2,130 ) (836 ) Total comprehensive income 9,234 12,038 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (in USD) 0.07 0.10 Diluted earnings per share (in USD) 0.07 0.09





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Share

capital Share

premium Other

comprehensive

income (Loss) Retained

Earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2022 442 437,476 698 133,759 572,375 Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the quarter Profit for the period - - - 11,364 11,364 Other comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency Translation - - (2,130 ) - (2,130 ) Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the period - - (2,130 ) 11,364 9,234 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (5 ) (12,735 ) - - (12,740 ) Share based payments - 16,279 - - 16,279 Exercise of share options 4 1,486 - - 1,490 Balance as of March 31, 2022 441 442,506 (1,432 ) 145,123 586,638 Balance as of January 1, 2021 380 264,831 3,330 60,472 329,013 Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the quarter Profit for the period - - - 12,874 12,874 Other comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency Translation - - (836 ) - (836 ) Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the period - - (836 ) 12,874 12,038 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Revaluation of liability for put option on non- controlling interests - - - 64 64 Own shares acquired (3 ) (6,640 ) - - (6,643 ) Share based payments - 5,394 - - 5,394 Exercise of share options 8 190 - - 198 Balance as of March 31, 2021 385 263,775 2,494 73,410 340,064





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 USD thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit for the period 11,364 12,874 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 7,727 9,883 Net financing expense (income) (305 ) 733 Loss on sale of fixed assets - 14 Gain on leases change contracts - (307 ) Share-based payment 16,029 2,341 Tax expenses 3,248 1,589 Change in trade and other receivables 36,113 11,096 Change in trade and other payables (51,501 ) (19,737 ) Change in employee benefits (59 ) 3 Income taxes received 636 1,699 Income taxes paid (7,371 ) (816 ) Interest received 353 79 Interest paid (110 ) (152 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,124 19,299 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in pledged deposits (198 ) (267 ) Leases Receipt 259 830 Acquisition of fixed assets (155 ) (1,545 ) Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets (1,595 ) (1,253 ) Proceeds from sale of business unit 231 59 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (52 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,510 ) (2,176 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of own shares (10,505 ) (6,643 ) Payment of call option liability - (1,294 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,490 198 Leases repayment (2,006 ) (2,809 )



Net cash used in financing activities (11,021 ) (10,548 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,593 6,575 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD 367,717 97,463 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (483 ) (552 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF PERIOD 370,827 103,486



