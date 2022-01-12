‘Tremendous amount of stress’: COVID surge engulfs Idaho health care systems once more

Ian Max Stevenson
·7 min read

Cases are surging, the positivity rate has doubled and hundreds of health care workers are out sick. The coronavirus omicron wave that has beset the nation has arrived in Idaho in full force, and public health officials are worried about how the system will stay afloat.

As case numbers rise precipitously and the demand for testing balloons, resources at health facilities are shrinking, with many medical professionals and caregivers among those ill with COVID-19.

“Health care capacity is decreasing while demand for health care services is increasing,” said the director of the Department of Health and Welfare, Dave Jeppesen, during a Tuesday media briefing. “Health care systems are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, and we expect that to get worse before it gets better.”

Multiple health care systems in the Treasure Valley have had to close or curtail the hours of their urgent care clinics because of a lack of adequate staffing. On Monday, 85 out of 600 employees at Primary Care Medical Group were unable to work either because they have tested positive or are showing symptoms or awaiting a test result, according to the group’s CEO, Dr. David Peterman.

At Saint Alphonsus Health System, which has 6,000 employees in Idaho and Oregon, 128 employees were off work due to illness or possible COVID exposure, according to a spokesperson, Mark Snider.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation and quarantine guidance for health care workers, allowing asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic workers to return to work sooner — even without a negative test — if hospitals are stretched beyond capacity.

Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the administrator for the Division of Public Health, said on Tuesday that some hospitals are currently operating under contingency standards, which is one level below crisis standards, and so they are allowing workers to return to work five days after testing positive, or since symptom onset. For hospitals operating at “conventional” standards, workers should wait 10 days, or only seven if they test negative.

But even those loosened restrictions are not sufficient for the current situation, officials said.

“We know that it’s not enough,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, on Tuesday. “That even using these new protocols, the staffing is really getting very, very tight.”

Crush The Curve collects COVID-19 test samples at a drive-up site in Meridian on Tuesday.
Crush The Curve collects COVID-19 test samples at a drive-up site in Meridian on Tuesday.

Cases ‘up significantly’ in a matter of days

During the delta variant surge in the fall, most hospitals in the Treasure Valley stopped conducting elective and nonemergent procedures to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients. This month, those limits may be reinstated.

“Things really went up significantly (over the weekend), both in cases going to the hospital as well as staffing challenges,” Jeppesen said. “I don’t know of any hospitals that have officially made that decision to start to curtail less critical procedures, but I can tell you that those conversations are actively happening, and I would expect that to be the case shortly.”

He added that “it would not surprise me” if Idaho hospitals return to crisis standards of care, which allows for facilities to ration health care when available resources cannot meet the demand.

“It’s probably going to be driven by staffing, in addition to increases in hospital patients,” he said.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients at Idaho hospitals is not near what it was during the peak last fall.

Multiple studies have shown that omicron likely causes less severe illness than the delta variant, but its much higher rate of transmissibility could make it equally or even more dangerous in a community health setting.

Even if a larger proportion of people don’t get seriously ill, some will, and Turner noted that the surge could mean Idaho goes “right back where we were last fall, with the same pressure on our health care system that sent us into crisis standards of care. And these case rates are not something that is reflecting positively on that possibility.”

Idaho reported nearly 7,700 new cases the week of Jan. 3, which was more than four times the number reported the week of Dec. 20. But even those large numbers are not fully representative of the current spike, health officials say, because of a backlog in the reported data.

On Monday, DHW reported 1,882 new cases, but the state also announced a backlog of more than 13,000 cases yet to be processed. On Tuesday, Health and Welfare reported 2,319 cases, and the backlog was listed at 14,800 cases.

Based on the published data from the dashboard, the state’s seven-day incidence rate — meaning the number of new cases per 100,000 residents — was 48.24 as of Jan. 10, said Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist. But accounting for positive lab results that have not been processed, the estimated rate could be as high as 135.51.

“This would represent one of the highest seven-day average incidence rates we have seen over the course of the pandemic,” Turner said. “Clearly, the increase in cases over the last 10 days has been significant.”

After rising to 8.6% the week of Dec. 19, the state’s test positivity rate doubled to 17.1% for the week of Dec. 26, the most recent date available. During last fall’s case surge, the positivity rate peaked at 17.3%.

Plus, testing positivity rates at some Treasure Valley health systems are even higher. As of Monday, Saint Alphonsus reported that its 14-day average for patients testing positive was 29.5%. At St. Luke’s, it was 21%. The seven-day average at Primary Health, as of Monday, was 34%.

“We expect testing positivity to continue to increase and stay well above the goal of 5%,” Jeppesen said.

Gage Young takes a COVID-19 swab test with guidance from Crush The Curve team member Brinley Oswald at a drive-up testing site in Meridian on Tuesday.
Gage Young takes a COVID-19 swab test with guidance from Crush The Curve team member Brinley Oswald at a drive-up testing site in Meridian on Tuesday.

Testing availability in Boise and Treasure Valley

At Tuesday’s briefing, public health officials emphasized the importance of testing while acknowledging the limited availability.

“Currently, the manufacturing of rapid tests is not keeping up with demand,” said Shaw-Tulloch. She suggested Idaho residents purchase rapid tests online, in advance of needing them, so that they’ll be handy when they’re required.

Shaw-Tulloch said 100,000 PCR tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests but take longer to process, were distributed through the Idaho Care Line, but only about 10% of those tests have been used.

“We are trying our level best to make sure that we have as much capacity as we can and we are raising the flag to our federal partners repeatedly about, ‘You’ve got to do something about this supply,’” she said. “So we hope to see that turn around in the near future.”

The administration of President Joe Biden announced last month that it will make 500 million free rapid tests available to the public through a website in the coming days.

For Idahoans who suspect they may have COVID-19 but are waiting for test results, Shaw-Tulloch urged them to stay home. If you must venture out, she said it’s “very important” to wear a mask.

While “any mask is better than no mask,” she said that higher-quality masks — like N95, KN95 or surgical masks — are more effective at protecting people.

‘A decision that the people make’

On Tuesday, Idaho health officials again emphasized the safety and importance of vaccination, masking and social distancing in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Jeppesen said a vaccine booster shot helps protect Idahoans not only against severe illness, but also infection.

Less than 47% of Idaho’s population is fully vaccinated — the lowest rate in the nation, according to the CDC. Of those who are fully vaccinated, only around 38% have chosen to get a booster dose. And a bulk of state residents have fought against health safety measures.

The decision by many residents not to follow public health guidance will affect the state’s health care systems, economy and schools, Jeppesen said.

“That’s a decision that the people will make, and we will continue to broadcast the message that we know is accurate and what will work best to help people avoid those (negative health) outcomes,” he said. “But ultimately, it’s what the people will choose to decide, and there will be consequences for those choices.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol