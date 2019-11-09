Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's roster

null

Trek-Segafredo have announced their completed men's roster for the 2020 season, with a 27-rider confirmed for the team's tenth year. New signing Vincenzo Nibali is the headliner, as the four-time Grand Tour winner is among nine new faces on the squad next year.

The 34-year-old is joined in the move from Bahrain-Merida by brother Antonio as well as several staff members. Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos), Emils Liepins (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez) are also transferring to the American team.

Nibali makes the move to Trek after three years spent at Bahrain-Merida. When his long-rumoured signing was finally announced, he said that, "I followed my heart and chose this team, knowing that their project is very serious and competitive.

"The great confidence Trek and Segafredo and all the other sponsors are showing in me is very motivating. I am really happy to continue my cycling career at Trek-Segafredo and look forward to 2020."

British U23 time trial champion Charlie Quarterman joins after impressing during a spell as a stagiaire, as does Spaniard Juan Pedro López, who won a stage at this season's Giro della Valle d'Aosta. Michael Ries and junior world road race champion Quinn Simmons also turn pro with Trek next season.

Nine riders have renewed their contracts with the team, with Giulio Ciccone, Kiel Reijnen, Ryan Mullen, Alex Kirsch, Nicola Conci and Niklas Eg re-signing for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Gianluca Brambilla, Toms Skujins and Jacopo Mosca have signed deals for next year.

Cobbled classics specialist John Degenkolb is the biggest name on the outgoing list as he heads to Lotto Soudal, while Michael Gogl and Fabio Felline join Team NTT and Astana. Fumiyuki Beppu and Alex Frame are also leaving the team, though their future destinations are as yet unknown.

Finally, Markel Irizar has announced his retirements from the pro peloton, and Peter Stetina last week announced his departure from the team and full-time move to gravel racing.

The Trek-Segafredo Women squad for 2020 has not yet been finalised. Lucinda Brand is the big signing for the team so far, joining on a two-year contract from Team Sunweb. 17-year-old Elynor Bäckstedt, daughter of ex-pro Magnus and a bronze medallist at the Yorkshire Worlds, also makes the move to the team next year.

Trek-Segafredo men's team for 2020

Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Will Clarke (Aus), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen De Kort (Ned), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Niklas Eg (Den), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Bauke Mollema (Ned), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Richie Porte (Aus), Charlie Quarterman (GBr), Kiel Reijnen (USA), Michael Ries (Lux), Quinn Simmons (USA), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel)