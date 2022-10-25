Treehouse Glamping Market Size to Reach USD 563.5 Billion at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2029 - Future Growth Opportunities, Strategic Initiatives, Trends and Innovation - Adroit Market Research

The demand for relaxation among the working urban population and the need for a change in the environment are what are fueling the expansion of the global treehouse glamping market.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehouse glamping has grown in popularity as a distinctive and opulent camping activity In recent years. It entails staying in a treehouse, which can range from a straightforward platform with a roof to an ornate two-story building furnished with amenities like furniture, power, and running water. The fact that treehouse glamping combines the comforts and amenities of a luxury vacation rental with the outdoorsy charm of camping accounts for its popularity. It's the ideal approach to take advantage of nature without having to rough it. Over the following ten years, as more people become aware of this unusual vacation choice, the treehouse glamping business is anticipated to expand dramatically. The demand for distinctive and memorable travel experiences, the appeal of eco-friendly vacations, and the rising disposable income of millennials will all contribute to the industry's growth.

As per projections, the global treehouse glamping market will increase from USD 179.12 billion in 2019 to USD 563.5 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.5%. The increase in popularity of outdoor activities and the demand for eco-friendly travel are cited as the causes of the expansion.

Growing businesses in the treehouse glamping market are vital to the development of the sector. Since millennials make up the greatest portion of the market, these businesses are providing cutting-edge goods and services that appeal to them. By providing treehouse glamping choices that are made from sustainable materials and have little impact on the environment, they are also profiting from the expanding trend of eco-friendly vacations. Also, to reach a larger audience and promote their brands, many businesses employ cutting-edge marketing techniques. Further, a lot of these businesses are connecting with potential clients on social media channels and building a brand community.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Historic Data

2019-2020

Study Period:

2022-2029

CAGR

CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2029

Segment Covered

Booking Mode, Age Group, Accommodation Type, Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players Profiled

Tent Xpert, Glamxperience, Peru Ecocamp, Luna Glamping Colombia, Tentrr, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Glitzcamp, and Glamping Mangarito

Due to the millennial generation's preference for uncommon travel experiences, the 18–32 age group makes up the largest market sector. Due to their higher disposable income and desire for distinctive travel experiences, the age groups of 51 to 65 and above 65 are the next largest segments, coming in second and third, respectively. The market's largest sector is the online booking mode because it provides the most ease and variety of choices. As a result of the rising popularity of online travel booking platforms as well as the expansion of treehouse glamping alternatives, the offline booking mode is the second largest sector, followed by the direct booking mode.

The treehouse glamping sector in the United States has been growing quickly, making North America the market's largest region. Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East are the next five largest markets, in that order, with South America coming in second. The demand for distinctive travel experiences, the appeal of eco-friendly vacations, and the rising disposable income of millennials are some of the reasons that will propel market growth in North America.

A brand-new, upscale glamping lodge called Under Canvas opened in Zion National Park in 2019. 30 safari-style tents with contemporary comforts including king-size mattresses, private bathrooms, and electric blankets are available at the resort.

2019 saw the launch of a new marketing campaign by the treehouse glamping company Canopy & Stars, which starred celebrities such as actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Gillian Anderson. The goal of the campaign was to spread knowledge about the treehouse glamping industry and persuade more people to try out this unusual travel choice.

When visiting one of their upscale glamping sites, Glamping Hub's new programme, which it introduced in 2019, enables guests to reduce their carbon footprint. By offsetting the carbon emissions caused by visitors' transport to and from the resort, the initiative is made to lessen the environmental impact of treehouse glamping.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Treehouse Glamping Market by Deployment Model, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

4.1. Offline

4.2. Online

5. Treehouse Glamping Market by Industry, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

5.1. Cabins

5.2. Tents

5.3. Tree Houses

5.4. Plastic

5.5. Tipis

5.6. Others

6. Treehouse Glamping Market by End Use, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

6.1. Urban

6.2. Rural

7. Treehouse Glamping Market by Price Range, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

7.1. Starter

7.2. Mid-range

7.3. Enterprise

7.4. SMEs

8. Treehouse Glamping Market by Region 2022-2029 (USD Million)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. The US

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. The UK

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Rest of Europe

8.3. The Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Mexico

8.4.3. Rest of South America

8.5. The Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

