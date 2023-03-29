Tree planting to honour former Cobden reeve

Cobden -- Whitewater Region will be planting a ceremonial tree to honour the memory of Dave Stewart, reeve of the former Village of Cobden, which is now part of Whitewater Region from 1982 to 2000.

Mr. Stewart, a locally and internationally known forester and strong supporter of the Cobden and area community, died earlier this year.

The township was approached by Norm Ottoway to ask that Mr. Stewart be commemorated in this way. Mr. Ottoway, who was present via video link, said the original intent was only a small event for the family.

“Then we thought that, in the light of his lifelong career as a forester, his 18 years as reeve and all the various committees he sat on, the municipality might want to do something bigger, such as put up a plaque or something,” he said. “We thought this would be more appropriate than flowers. He was a tree hugger all his life.”

Council approved the request. Public notice of the intent to proceed will be advertised on the township’s website for 10 days and if there are no objections, municipal staff, with the support of Mr. Ottoway and his family, will organize a ceremony in the spring.

The tree will be planted in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cobden in conjunction with a memorial service for Mr. Stewart.

Marie Zettler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader