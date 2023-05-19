Tree planted to honour memory of former reeeve

Cobden -- A former reeve of the village of Cobden was honoured by the current Township of Whitewater Region with a tree planting in his memory at Cobden Park overlooking Muskrat Lake.

Dave Stewart, reeve from 1985 to 2000, died February 4 and long-time friend Norm Ottaway checked with the township to see if there was a way to honour Mr. Stewart for his long-time service to the village.

“Dave spent his life honouring and working with trees,” Mr. Ottaway said.

He lived on Muskrat Lake for 65 years and it made sense to have the tree planted in the park overlooking the lake, he added.

Whitewater Region Mayor Neil Nicholson was honoured to unveil the tree and plaque in front of family and friends of Mr. Stewart Friday afternoon, May 12. Not knowing Mr. Stewart, Mayor Nicholson spoke to current Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon and discovered much about Mr. Stewart. Warden Emon prepared a speech for Mayor Nicholson to refer to, since he would be out of the area for the event.

Mr. Emon was elected to a councillor’s position in 1988 and began following other municipalities through local newspapers. He recalled that his first discussion with Mr. Stewart was about waste management as the ideas flowed about the merits of a county-wide disposal system. Other political discussions over the years included a new county building, Bonnechere Manor and Miramichi Lodge rebuilds.

Mr. Emon recalled, “Dave quietly assumed the role of leader even without the title.

“During (Dave’s) term as warden he led while political upheaval in many of our communities was fierce. The order of the day was to survive. The province wanted to spend less money, have less towns, do less and have municipalities do more and be quick about it or they would redraw the map.”

Mr. Stewart worked hard to make Beachburg, Ross Township, Westmeath Township and Cobden into Whitewater Region.

When not discussing politics, trees were on Mr. Stewart’s mind, wrote Warden Emon.

“After politics I would still get caught up with Dave at various events,” he wrote. “I know he loved his role with the Algonquin Forest Authority. We kept in touch as every two or three years someone would want to ban forestry in the (Algonquin) Park or would slag our community as a band of clear cutting profiteers. Dave would shake his head and the journey would start again.”

Mr. Stewart also served on the Community Futures Development Corporation and took much pride reviewing and strengthening the applications received.

“Dave wanted the entrepreneurs to be successful and would visit and return to see how they were doing,” he wrote. “He had a deep appreciation for their hard work and their accomplishments and their importance to the community.”

Warden Emon did not leave out Mr. Stewart’s family.

“Dave spoke often about activities, milestones and your accomplishments,” he wrote. “He knew how fortunate he was to have you as the bedrock in his life. Thank you for sharing him with the community for so many years as he assisted and led in building our community. Dave didn’t brag about himself and his role is, unfortunately, understated.

“His service to the community as a volunteer was outstanding and he always spoke with pride about Cobden and the people and the projects.

“Thank you for remembering and recognizing a long-time leader in our community.”

Mayor Nicholson added some words of his own.

“Just reading through all the impacts that Dave had on our community made me feel so proud of everything he did to make Whitewater Region, and in fact, the County of Renfrew, what they are today,” he said.

“On behalf of the county and Whitewater Region, we thank David Stewart for his service to his community and officially unveil this tree in his honour.”

It’s appropriate Mr. Stewart is remembered in this park, Mayor Nicholson said.

“He can sit and remain rooted in the community he built,” he said.

Mr. Ottaway said the memorial tree was a process that began shortly after Mr. Stewart’s death, but is now a reality “mostly because of these two gentlemen,” pointing to Mayor Nicholson and Ivan Burton, chief administrative officer for the township.

“This is the perfect thing for a tree hugger,” he said.

Mr. Stewart his survived by his wife, Judy and children Laurie Ferguson, Donald, Diane Rantz, Warren and stepchildren Joel and Jayme.

Connie Tabbert, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader