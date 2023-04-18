Tree Island Steel Announces Management Change

Tree Island Steel Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tree Island Steel") (TSX: TSL) today announced a change to its executive management team with the Company's board of directors (the "Board") appointing Nancy Davies as its interim President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing Remy Stachowiak who departs the Company effective immediately.



Ms. Davies first joined Tree Island Steel in 2008 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance of the Company in 2011. She will continue to serve in those roles while acting as interim President and Chief Operating Officer.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Remy for his commitment and contribution to Tree Island Steel since 2013. We wish him the very best as he embarks on his next chapter," said Amar S. Doman, Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

