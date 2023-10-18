Tree of the Year 2023: Wrexham's sweet chestnut wins competition

The tree dates back to 1539, and has survived being pillaged for firewood in post-war 1940s Britain

A towering sweet chestnut renowned for its beauty and history has been voted the UK's tree of the year.

The 484-year-old tree in Acton Park, Wrexham, has stood since the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

As well as weathering many storms, it survived being pillaged for firewood in 1940s post-war Britain.

Previous winners of the award include the Sycamore Gap tree in 2016, before it was mysteriously felled last month.

With a girth of 6m (19ft), the sweet chestnut stands in an urban park surrounded by homes on the edge of the city centre.

This year's competition, run by the Woodland Trust, aimed to celebrate ancient and veteran trees in urban spaces.

Sweet chestnut trees produce edible chestnuts, encased in prickly green shells

Jack Taylor, a campaigner for the Woodland Trust, said the tree was an "amazing and deserved winner".

"The sweet chestnut in Wrexham's Acton Park is a symbol of resilience in the city having survived many storms and other threats.

"This almost 500-year-old giant is celebrated and loved by locals for its beauty and history and it now has the claim to fame of being a Tree of the Year winner."

Hugh Jones, from Wrexham council, said: "Wrexham Council is delighted to have been awarded UK Tree of the Year 2023.

"We would like to thank the people of Wrexham and the wider population who took the time to vote.

"It goes to show that the Wrexham Sweet Chestnut has inspired people for so many years and is now getting some well-deserved recognition."