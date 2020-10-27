In Treatment is returning to HBO with Uzo Aduba as the new therapist

HBO

Looks like HBO has found a new therapist.

The premium cable network announced Tuesday that they are bringing the experimental, Emmy-nominated drama In Treatment back for a fourth season with three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as the lead.

The original run of In Treatment started in 2008, where for five nights a week actor Garbiel Byrne would first play therapist to different clients played by actors like Blair Underwood and Mia Wasikowska, and then one weekly episode would show his character Dr. Paul Watson going to therapy himself, being treated by his mentor played by Dianne Wiest.

This upcoming fourth season of the half-hour series, inspired by the Israeli show BeTipul, reimagines the show with Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) now at the center, treating a diverse trio of patients while also dealing with her own issues. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Production for In Treatment season 4 is set to begin this fall under COVID-19 guidelines, with a premiere scheduled for 2021.

