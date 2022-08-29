'They treated me like nothing': Britney Spears shares revelations from 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears is opening up about the harrowing experience of her 13-year conservatorship.

In a 22-minute video posted to YouTube and Twitter Sunday, the pop singer shared emotional revelations from her conservatorship, which was terminated in December.

"I woke up this morning and I realized that there's a lot going on in my head that I haven't really shared with anyone really," Spears said. "I'm here honestly just to open myself to others and try to shed a light on — if anyone out there has ever gone through hardships — just to put a light on it so that person doesn't feel alone because I really know what that feels like."

Here's what she said.

Britney Spears details beginnings of 13-year conservatorship

Spears spoke about the whirlwind start of her conservatorship, including the isolation she says was imposed by her father Jamie Spears.

"None of it made sense to me. I literally spoke in a British accent to a doctor to prescribe my medication, and three days later there was a SWAT team at my home (and) three helicopters," Spears recalled. "The extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous, so I don't know what was so harmful about that."

Spears alleged the entire arrangement of her conservatorship was "premeditated" by her family.

"A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen," Spears said. "There (were) no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing — it was pure abuse."

Spears said the main thing she remembers about the early days of her conservatorship was her father's all-encompassing authority: "He loved to control everything I did."

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, leaves court on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Spears talks working through conservatorship, impact of #FreeBritney

Spears also reflected on her experience of working while under the conservatorship. She released four studio albums and performed in a Las Vegas residency from December 2013 to December 2017.

"All I do remember is I had to do what I was told," Spears said. "I never remember feeling so demoralized, and they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared and fearful."

Looking back, Spears said her performances during that time were "horrible" and that she didn't feel invested in her work.

"I was just like a robot honestly," Spears said. "I just didn't give a (expletive) anymore because I couldn't go where I wanted to go, I couldn't have the nannies that I wanted to have, I couldn't have cash, and it was just demoralizing. So, I was kind of in this conspiracy of people claiming and treating you like a superstar, but yet they treated me like nothing."

On the #FreeBritney movement, Spears said the owner of thea facility she was staying at at the time — where she allegedly had to work "seven days a week" — allowed her to go out because of the increasing public scrutiny of the #FreeBritney movement.

"He had to let me go because the #FreeBritney campaign came out with all the pink t-shirts," Spears said. "I saw it on a lot of the morning shows and people (spreading it) by word-of-mouth and just by my fans knowing by heart that something was up."

Spears addresses pain of mother Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn not advocating for her

Spears said "the main thing that hurt (her)" about the ordeal was her family's complicity in the conservatorship, including her mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"The whole thing that made it really confusing for me was these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything," Spears said. "It was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one, like I was messed up. ... Otherwise why weren't they outside my doorstep saying, 'Baby girl, get in the car, let's go?' "

"I couldn't process how my family went along with it for so long," she added. "And their only response was, 'We didn't know.' "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Everything Britney Spears said about her conservatorship on YouTube