Treat yourself to stylish new Vogue frames, and you’ll get the prescription lenses for 70% off at EyeBuyDirect

This article is brought to you by EyeBuyDirect and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone always thinks about updating their wardrobe at the start of a new season. Coats, sweaters and boots are must-buys as soon as September arrives, in preparation for the cooler weather.

But why can’t the same be true for your eyewear? Sure, the glasses you wore all spring and summer work just fine, but a new season usually means a new vibe and a chance to try something new.

If you want to switch up your frames this fall/winter, head to EyeBuyDirect ASAP. Through Oct. 31, shoppers can get 70% off all lenses when they purchase frames over $100 with code ITK70LENSE* at checkout.

If you’ve ever shopped at EyeBuyDirect, you know many of their super stylish frames are way less than $100. But this sale is an opportunity to treat yourself to a premium style from the Vogue lineup. Whether you want to try wire rims or a chunky tortoise style, take advantage of this rare discount on the most luxe styles EyeBuyDirect offers.

Vogue Eyewear Geometric Silver Eyeglasses, $115

Buy Now

If you’ve always worn regular circle frames, give these Geometric Silver Eyeglasses a try. They’re similar but a bit more unexpected.

Vogue Eyewear Oval Dark Tortoise Eyeglasses, $127

Buy Now

A classic style that looks good on so many different face shapes, these Oval Dark Tortoise Eyeglasses are worth adding to your eyeglass collection.

Vogue Eyewear Round Pale Gold Eyeglasses, $127

Buy Now

Lightweight and comfy on the face and behind the ears, these Pale Gold Eyeglasses will look cool with all your fall and winter outfits.

Vogue Eyewear Square Dark Tortoise Eyeglasses, $127

Buy Now

If you’re not afraid of eyewear that makes a statement, grab these stunning Square Dark Tortoise Eyeglasses.

Story continues

If you liked this story, check out more on EyeBuyDirect.

* The Discount applies for single Frame purchase of $100+. The 70% Discount applies for lenses only. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupons or discounts. Maximum 6 frames per order. Offer subject to adjustment due to modifications, returns, cancellations, and exchanges. Offer available exclusively in the United States.

The post Treat yourself to stylish new Vogue frames, and you’ll get the prescription lenses for 70% off at EyeBuyDirect appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The 7 best websites to buy prescription eyeglasses online

Here's where to buy affordable prescription sunglasses online

Ballet flats are the 'It' shoe of the fall, and we found 7 cute pairs you can wear year-round

Madewell shoppers love this packable puffer jacket — and it's selling fast