Treat yourself to a New Year’s meal with one of these Kansas City restaurant specials

Joseph Hernandez
·3 min read

The end of the year is here, and it’s time to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to eat before your New Year’s Eve party or somewhere to recover after bringing in the new year, some of Kansas City’s local establishments will be open and offering specials to treat you right.

Here are just a few restaurants open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If we missed your favorite or a notable restaurant, email us at kcq@kcstar.com and we’ll add it to our list.

BAMBOO PENNY’S

Live music will be in the Bamboo Room from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., along with a special small bites menu and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. You can book a reservation for the Leawood spot here.

The restaurant will also be open on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with food and drink specials in the Bamboo Room for the Chiefs game against the Broncos at noon.

BORU

Open from noon to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Asian restaurant in Waldo has its full menu available for anyone looking for a nice meal.

CHAZ

The restaurant attached to the Raphael on the Plaza has an intimate setting for New Year’s Eve. Chaz’s full menu and cocktails are available and you’ll have live music from jazz artist Jackie Meyers from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Reserve your spot here, or if the time you want is booked, Chaz takes walk-ins.

KC THAI

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at its Overland Park location. No reservations are required.

NORTH ITALIA

This year, the Italian restaurant in Leawood has a three-course meal for New Year’s Eve visitors. The prix fixe dinner menu will cost $65 and includes:

  • Roasted porchetta

  • Pumpkin spice butter cake and

  • Franciacorta cocktail

  • Lobster ricotta gnocchi

  • Spicy pork ragu

  • Bella Notte cocktail

The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The regular menu will also be available.

You can book a reservation here, but they’re not required.

RYE

Both locations on the Plaza and in Leawood will be open for New Year’s Eve specials. If you’re headed to the Plaza, you’ll have a three-course prix fixe menu featuring the likes of seared duck breast and meribelle crab cake $125.

Leawood has an a la carte menu, with oysters on a half shell and crab and garlic stuffed lobster available.

Book your reservation for the Plaza and Leawood here.

THE STILWELL

Located in the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City, the Stilwell brings a special three-course meal for $65 a person on New Year’s Eve. There will also be live music to join the celebration.

You’ll have a selection of items to mix and match for your meal, including a cream cheese crab ravioli, an 8-ounce ribeye with butter-roasted shallots or a dark chocolate graham cracker tart.

Book your reservations here.

SUMMIT GRILL

Its three locations in Lee’s Summit, Waldo and Gladstone will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. No reservations are required, but you can book one here.

STORY

If you’re looking for something fancy, the Prairie Village restaurant has a prix fixe menu handcrafted for New Year’s Eve. It’s a five-course meal for $150 per-person, including:

  • Lobster crêpe

  • Butternut squash bisque

  • Red snapper

  • Beef tenderloin

  • White chocolate mousse

The regular menu won’t be available on New Year’s Eve. You can book your reservation here.

