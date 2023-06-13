Treat Williams, star of Hair and Everwood, dies in motorcycle accident aged 71

Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident aged 71 (REUTERS)

Treat Williams, star of the film Hair and television series Everwood, has died aged 71 after a motorcycle accident.

The actor’s agent confirmed to People that the screen star was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle in Vermont.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," agent Barry McPherson said.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

It has been reported that the incident happened on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont at around 5pm.

Fire chief for Dorset Jacob Gribble said the tragic incident involved Williams’ motorcycle and a single car, where the driver of the car did not see the turning bike.

The actor was the only injured party in the crash and he was airlifted to hospital in New York before he was pronounced dead.

