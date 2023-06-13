Treat Williams Remembered: Wendell Pierce, David Simon, Justine Bateman, Others Mourn “A Fine, Gracious Man” With “Talent At Every Level”

Colleagues, friends and fans are remembering Treat Williams, the versatile and prolific actor who died in a motorcycle crash today at 71. Have a look at a sampling of reaction posted on social media below.

The actor from Rowayton, CT, amassed more than 125 film and TV credits during a career that spanned nearly half a century. He was the widowed brain surgeon who moves his kids from Manhattan to small-town Colorado on the WB’s 2002-06 drama Everwood. He recurred as the ex-firefighter dad of Kelly and Katie Severeid on Chicago Fire, starred opposite Shelley Long in the 1993-94 CBS sitcom Good Advice and guested or did arcs on dozens of series including Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, Hawaii Five-O, Leverage and The Simpsons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

More recently he was a series regular for the full six-season run of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores.

Williams also made scores of features and telefilms ranging from Hair, 1941, Prince of the City and Flashpoint to Dead Heat, Ernie Dodd, The Late Shift — earning an Emmy nom for playing Michael Ovitz — Deep Rising, The Phantom, 127 Hours and many more.

Here are some of the memories and tributes to the late actor:

After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2023

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Always a friend of genre cinema, Treat Williams was great in everything he did. From THE PHANTOM to DEAD HEAT, and the SUBSTITUTE sequels to my personal favorite, DEEP RISING, he was always a joy to watch. I’ll miss seeing him. RIP, good sir. pic.twitter.com/Zf6j1LKXA0 — Ted Geoghegan / @TedGeoghegan.bsky.social (@tedgeoghegan) June 13, 2023

“Hair,” “Prince of the City,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Smooth Talk,” “Chesapeake Shores.” Let the sunshine in and rest well, Treat Williams. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyEvJ77DFp — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was in some fantastic movies but I'll always put his work in Steven Spielberg's 1941 at the top of the list. This fight sequence alone really showcases his talent on every single level – brawn, action, choreography, slapstick – dude was just a joy to watch. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SNCJRFK3Bq — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 13, 2023

I loved Treat Williams.



I'm honestly shocked he's gone, as I was just thinking about him the other day…



If you've never seen PRINCE OF THE CITY, please do so. It's such an incredibly naked, genuine, passionate performance. Exceptional work



Thank you, sir, and godspeed pic.twitter.com/xtIITHZGG3 — Garrick Dion (@GareRick) June 13, 2023

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.