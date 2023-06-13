Treat Williams, Prolific Actor Known for ‘Deep Rising’ and ‘Everwood,’ Dies at 71

Treat Williams, a prolific American actor whose career spanned more than 50 years, died Monday of injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle, his Agent announced. He was 71.

He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” his agent, Barry McPherson told People.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career,” McPherson also said.

Authorities have not formally confirmed the news but according to People, the accident occurred on a road near Dorset, Vermont.

Born in 1951 in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams attended college in Pennsylvania and began his acting career in 1975, making his film debut in “Deadly Hero.” He had a few small and uncredited roles throughout the decade, with his first prominent role playing George Berger in the 1978 film adaptation of “Hair,” for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe a second time in 1981, for his starring role in director Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City.” Other prominent roles during this period include “Once Upon a Time in America,” the neo-western “Flashpoint,” and the thriller “Smooth Talk.”

Later in the 1980s, Williams began appearing in genre films like the Italian production “Night of the Sharks” and the American cult classic “Dead Heat,” while continuing to appear in more serious roles as well. In the 1990s, he appeared in “Where the Rivers Flow North,” “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” “Mullholland Falls” and “The Devil’s Own,” while also starring in projects like the action/horror film “Deep Rising.”

