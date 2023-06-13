Treat Williams, Everwood and Hair star, dies at 71

Treat Williams, the prolific actor of stage and screen who led the WB drama Everwood, has died. He was 71.

The actor's death was confirmed to EW by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

"He was killed this afternoon," McPherson told PEOPLE. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

McPherson continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

The crash is said to have happened on Monday at around 5pm on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont.

EVERWOOD, Treat Williams, 'The Kissing Bridge' episode, season #1. 2002-2006. photo: ©WB / courtesy Everett Collection

WB/Everett

More to come…

