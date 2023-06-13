Treat Williams death: Everwood and Hair star dead at 71 following motorcycle accident

(Getty Images for The Academy Of )

Treat Williams has died at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by the Everwood star’s agent Barry McPherson, who also revealed that Williams was killed following a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said in a statement. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson added. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Fire Chief of Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, told People that Williams’s accident took place on Monday (12 June) evening at 5pm.

Gribble revealed that the crash involved one car and Hair star’s motorcycle.

The driver of the car reportedly didn’t see the motorcycle while he was turning and crashed into it.

Soon after the accident, a LifeNet helicopter airlifted Williams to Albany Medical Center in New York where he was pronounced dead.

Williams’s family has also released a statement confirming his death, writing: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Elinor Williams.

Williams is well known for his role in the 1979 musical Hair. His discography also includes many hit projects such as The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, Once Upon a Time in America, The Late Shift, and 127 Hours.

In 2002, Williams was cast as the lead of the TV series Everwood. For this role, he was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During his career, the late actor was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, two Satellite Awards, and an Independent Spirit Award.