‘Treat Me Nicely’: Trump’s Pandemic Response Was Somehow Worse Than We Thought

Rachel Olding
·4 min read
Tasos Katopodis/Getty
Tasos Katopodis/Getty

In the first year of the COVID pandemic, as cases spread rapidly and deaths mounted, then-President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw help for governors who didn’t treat him “nicely” and his aides barred the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from giving briefings for a staggering six months, according to a trove of new information released this week.

Emails between top officials from the CDC and Trump administration, released by a House panel on Friday, also revealed that Trump aides strong-armed the CDC into watering down its public-health guidance for churches in May 2020, just as houses of worship were emerging as particularly risky settings.

In early May, the CDC released two reports, one of which detailed how a pastor at an Arkansas church and his wife unwittingly spread the virus to 26 others, which came to balloon into a cluster of 61, of which four people died. The second report found that 87 percent of attendees at a choir practice in Washington had caught the virus.

The message, and accompanying recommendations that churches hold virtual or drive-in services only, was a stark contrast to Trump’s ridiculously rosy suggestion in April that the country should re-open entirely and be “raring to go by Easter.”

Trump Admin Sabotaged COVID Efforts to Score Political Points, House Probe Finds

Perhaps not surprisingly, when the CDC sent its draft guidance for religious communities to the White House on May 21, 2020, Trump aides immediately pushed back, the emails show.

Aides expressed concern that the guidance “seems to raise religious liberty concerns” and suggested the CDC be allowed to publish guidance “contingent on striking the offensive passages.”

White House lawyer May Davis called previous CDC guidance “problematic” and suggested proposed changes “on top of Kellyanne [Conway] edits” that “removes all the tele-church suggestions.” She added, “[T]hough personally I will say that if I was old and vulnerable (I do feel old and vulnerable), drive-through services would sound welcome.” It’s not clear what the “offensive passages” were but the final guidelines didn’t include any suggestions for tele-church or drive-in services.

<div class="inline-image__credit">House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis</div>
House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

The next day, Trump outright told state governors in a press briefing that they should allow churches to re-open completely.

According to extracts of a forthcoming book by New York Times journalists Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, obtained by The Hill this week, Trump went even further with governors, threatening to withdraw pandemic aid if they didn’t offer “reciprocity” or treat him “nicely.”

The book, This Will Not Pass, “depicts Trump as a mafia don, demanding loyalty from supplicants and political opponents alike, by turns using the largest bully pulpit in the world to beat them into submission and cajoling them in private to offer support,” The Hill wrote.

In one call with governors detailed in the book, Trump threatened to cut federal funding for most states that had deployed the National Guard to help battle COVID. He told them that if they wanted the federal government to cover the costs, “You have to call me and ask me nicely.”

Trump Tested Positive for COVID Before Biden Debate, Not After, Says His Ex-Chief of Staff

In another call with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Trump said he would allow a COVID-addled cruise ship moored in San Francisco to dock so passengers could be treated—but he would be watching out for “the reciprocity” from Newsom.

“President Trump’s comments, his rhetoric ,and his almost flippant attitude in some contexts made it difficult for a governor like me to really push the seriousness of the medical emergency that we’re in,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the book’s authors.

Meanwhile, House Democrats also released excerpts of an interview with former CDC Director Robert Redfield on Friday in which he revealed the Trump administration blocked the CDC from giving public briefings, bar a few exceptions, for the first six months of the pandemic.

It came after Nancy Messonnier, then the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, issued an early warning about the severity of the looming pandemic—something the White House was desperately trying to downplay. She was sidelined and later resigned.

“This is one of my great disappointments... [t]hat HHS basically took over total clearance of briefings by CDC,” Redfield said. “None of our briefings were approved.”

He said it caused him “PTSD for probably six months.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alexanda Kotey says he accepts responsibility in death of James Foley

    Alexanda Kotey, along with others, was responsible for the murder of New Hampshire journalist James Foley and other Americans in Syria eight years ago.

  • Russia releases former Marine Trevor Reed in surprise prisoner swap with U.S.

    Russia releases former Marine Trevor Reed in surprise prisoner swap with U.S.

  • Doug Ford's latest Ontario budget arrives today — days before election kicks off

    You can read the full budget for yourself at the bottom of this story. Premier Doug Ford's government is set to release this year's Ontario budget on Thursday afternoon — but it's not a typical budget. Ontarians should instead look at the document as a costed election platform from Ford's Progressive Conservatives, something the party didn't produce before winning a majority government in the 2018 election. Ford's government won't pass this financial plan for the province. There's just not enoug

  • Questions mounting about governor's plan to dissolve Disney's self-government

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' action to dissolve Disney’s special district in Florida seems to be taking more twists than a Disney ride.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses CNN’s Jim Acosta of being a liar after he asks her about ‘Marshall law’ text

    ‘You know why people don’t like you? Because you’re a liar,’ the Georgia congresswoman tells CNN anchor

  • 1 Fallen Tech Giant That Could Make a Comeback

    Tech stocks are battered, but one prominent firm that focuses on IoT and cybersecurity could make a comeback in 2022. The post 1 Fallen Tech Giant That Could Make a Comeback appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • An activist wants to ban the Bible in Florida schools as a challenge to Ron DeSantis' new book restriction bill

    Chaz Stevens, a self-described "stunt activist," said the petition was made for "trolling DeSantis and his administration."

  • Ontario budget 2022: Bethlenfalvy outlines cuts to gas tax, changes to LIFT tax credit

    Tabling the government’s most recent budget on Thursday, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy outlined measures the government is taking to save Ontarians money, including a previously-announced cut to the gas tax and an enhancement of Ontario’s low-income Individuals and Families Tax Credit.

  • Trump’s Surreal White House Stash Room Detailed In New Book

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed the strange room former President Donald Trump had right next to the Oval Office.

  • Pregnancy From Rape Is 'An Opportunity' For Women, Says Republican Trying To Ban Abortion

    Ohio state Rep. Jean Schmidt (R) defended her abortion ban recently, arguing that "just because you have emotional scars doesn’t give you the right to take a life.”

  • Deborah Birx thought about quitting the COVID-19 task force because the Trump administration would 'misrepresent reality,' but George W. Bush talked her out of it: book

    "You've got to do this. You need to finish. You can never quit," Bush told Birx, according to her new book.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the