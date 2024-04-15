Treat your mom right by taking her out to Mother’s Day brunch at a Charlotte restaurant
You don’t need a holiday to show appreciation for your mom, grandma or any other special women in your life, but it’s nice to take the time to officially recognize them as Mother’s Day approaches.
This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12 — and you’ll want to get a plan together.
Here are Charlotte restaurants planning special meals, brunch and other options for celebrating your mother. (And check back, as we’ll keep updating this list as more menus are released.)
’The Anniversary’ dinner theatre experience
Location: VFW James Crump Post 2423, 100 VFW Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Matthews Playhouse is offering a Mother’s Day weekend dinner theater showing of “The Anniversary” on May 10-11 at the VWF in Indian Trail, with performances at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus a Saturday 1 p.m. showing. Your ticket will include an Italian dinner to enjoy while you watch the Rat Pack-style musical based on a timeless love story.
How to order: Purchase tickets online.
Deadline: ASAP, while seats remain
Price: $50 per person.
The Capital Grille
Location: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
The Capital Grille is offering Mother’s Day brunch specials from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., including fresh blueberry bread, plus entree features such as:
Lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails
14-ounce bone-in dry aged NY strip and eggs
8-ounce center cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns
Crab cake Benedict with truffle hollandaise.
How to order: Make reservations online.
Deadline: ASAP while space remains.
Price: Brunch entrees range from $47-$50 for adults, $17 for children’s brunch and $12 mimosas. A la carte options are also available.
Eddie V’s
Location: 101 S Tryon St #100, Charlotte, NC 28280
Eddie V’s is offering a two-course prix fixe brunch menu on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with live music starting at 4 p.m. A children’s brunch menu will also be offered.
Brunch main course selections include:
Butter-poached Maine lobster quiche Florentine with Fuji apple salad, roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab with lemon butter on brioche toast
8-ounce pan-seared steak paired with a mushroom and white cheddar frittata.
How to order: Make reservations online.
Price: Prix fixe is $55 for adults, $17 for children’s, $11 brunch cocktails and $50 Veuve Clicquot and Caviar. A la carte options are also available.
Ever Andalo
Location: 3116 N. Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28205
Ever Andalo’s first brunch service will celebrate Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.
Executive chef Samuel Sheehan and his team have crafted an Italian brunch experience to pair with brunch beverages that will include:
Ricotta pancakes
Zucchini frittata
Pasta carbonara
Focaccia toasts
House-made pastries.
How to order: Make reservations online.
Price: Varies, as items are a la carte.