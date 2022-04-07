Treat Your Family this Easter with the Gift of Delicious Options

Find the perfect basket stuffer with a Dickey’s Restaurant Brands gift card and get $5 Bonus Card for every $25 e-gift card purchase

DALLAS, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Restaurant Brands is making it easy to find the perfect Easter basket stuffer for the favorite foodie or barbecue fanatic in your life.

From now through April 17, the iconic barbecue concept is offering a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 e-gift card purchased. Barbecue lovers across the country can go to dickeys.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift to purchase Dickey’s Restaurant Brands universal e-gift cards available in fun designs.

These e-gift cards can be redeemed at any Dickey’s Restaurant Brand, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger, and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ newest concept, Trailer Birds Hot Chicken. Bonus Cards are valid from May 1 – May 31, 2022.

“The Dickey’s Restaurant brands’ universal gift card is the perfect Easter basket gift for the adventurous foodie in your life,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Make sure to take advantage of this incredible deal and give the loved ones in your life the opportunity to try some mouthwatering, slow-smoked Legit.Texas.Barbecue. as well as an array of delicious dishes our new brands have to offer!”

The Dickey’s Restaurant Brands universal gift card is also available to purchase in all Dickey’s restaurants, on Dickey’s website, in 92 Costco stores nationwide, and many other big box retailers.

Don’t forget Dickey’s Catering is also available for your Easter family meals. Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for parties of any size.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

