‘This is lifechanging’: Treat body acne and breakouts with this Amazon body wash on sale for $13

Finding a body wash that can tackle acne and skin breakouts can be a challenge. However, it comes down to finding products with ingredients that will not only treat the skin but also keep future breakouts at bay.

If that sounds like you, thankfully, there’s an inexpensive solution right now on Amazon. Seriously, thousands of shoppers love it, and it’s less than $13.

This body wash for acne has tea tree oil and peppermint oil, which help wash away impurities and clean skin. Customers also found that they could use this body wash specifically on their feet to treat issues like athlete’s foot, ringworm, toenail issues and foot irritation.

With over 16,000 ratings on Amazon alone, it’s easy to see why this is a fan favorite. Customers say they enjoyed the clean feeling and pointed out the tingly sensation of the tea tree and peppermint.

“This has a really nice tea tree oil and peppermint scent to it, but it isn’t overpowering. By the time you step out of the shower, you can barely smell it anymore. The body wash is a little bit tingly, probably from the peppermint,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

“Hands down, after a stressful day or week, nothing makes me happier than using this product. The fact that it’s healthy for my [sensitive] skin is what I love the most. At first, I thought that it was not very lathery, but I realized that it’s because it’s not full of all those unhealthy chemicals that I was used to. I always use it now! I’m almost done with it and will be buying it again,” wrote another happy customer.

