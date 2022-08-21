Treasury trousered £600m from NatWest while savers paid rock bottom interest rates

Lauren Almeida
·3 min read
NatWest - Matt Crossick
NatWest - Matt Crossick

HM Treasury earned more than £600m in dividends from NatWest last year, while savers endured rock-bottom interest rates.

The Government received £617m in dividends in 2021 from NatWest group, which owns the Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank. However, NatWest paid just £118m in interest to savers in the year ended June 30, according to analysis by the wealth manager Quilter.

NatWest is 48pc owned by the taxpayer following a bailout during the financial crisis.

Overall, the bank paid out £1.2bn worth in dividends to its investors in 2021.

Kevin Hollinrake, Tory MP and chairman of a cross party group on fair business banking, said many customers were facing a cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by low savings returns.

“Big banks should not be paying out to shareholders before higher rates are passed onto savers,” he said. “It is deeply cynical that there is a wide gap between what they charge borrowers and what they pay to savers, when so many people are struggling financially.”

NatWest and other major high street banks have come under fire in recent months for failing to pass on higher interest rates to savers, despite six consecutive rises in the Bank Rate since December. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have steadily increased, piling pressure onto family budgets.

Mr Hollinrake urged the Financial Conduct Authority, the City regulator, to take action. “The regulator has a role to play when customers are not being treated fairly.”

Anna Bowes, of the savings website Savings Champion, said the gap between what NatWest paid to investors versus what was paid to savers was "startling".

“It is a very serious problem: we have known for a long time that big banks are not being fair to savers,” she said. “They are paying the worst interest rates on the market. Savers really should not be leaving any cash with high street banks, and instead search for ‘challenger’ banks that offer a much fairer rate.”

NatWest pays customers in its Instant Saver account a rate of 0.2pc, which the bank said it would soon raise to 0.4pc. However, this will remain well below the current Bank Rate of 1.75pc, as well as the average rate that a £5,000 deposit would earn in a standard savings account at 0.74pc, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “The government’s shareholding in NatWest, which came as a result of recapitalising the bank during the financial crisis (then Royal Bank of Scotland), is managed at arm’s length on a commercial basis and any funds received from dividends go directly towards supporting the public finances.

“The government intends to fully dispose of its NatWest shareholding, which has been reduced to 48pc, by 2026 subject to market conditions and achieving value for money for taxpayers.

"The NatWest board is responsible for decisions made by the bank."

A spokesman for NatWest said: “The strength of NatWest Group's balance sheet and financial performance mean we are able to stand alongside customers, colleagues and communities as they face into the challenging economic environment whilst also growing our lending, investing to create a simpler and better banking experience and delivering sustainable returns for shareholders.”

A spokesman for the FCA said: “We expect firms to be transparent about how they set their rates and provide products that are fair value to their customers.

“Our new consumer duty will make sure firms are putting their customers’ needs first, and we will always look at the options available to us to prevent significant harm to consumers.”

Quilter said other major high street banks were also likely to be paying much lower sums in interest to their retail customers versus dividends to investors, but it was not possible to accurately estimate this figure from their accounts.

