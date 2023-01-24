Treasury takes another 'extraordinary' step on debt limit

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders saying she's suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers' savings plan — an additional “extraordinary" measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation's debt limit.

The government bumped up against its legal borrowing capacity last Thursday, prompting Treasury to take accounting steps regarding federal employees' retirement and health care plans that will enable the government to stay open until roughly June.

Yellen said in the letter that as of Monday she also determined that the government “will be unable to invest fully” in the government securities portion of the thrift savings fund in the federal employees' retirement system.

She noted that her predecessors have taken a similar action in the past, noting that by law the accounts “will be made whole once the debt limit is increased or suspended.”

But it's an open question to how the White House and Congress find common ground on the artificial cap imposed by Congress.

Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have sharp differences over how to raise the debt ceiling, setting off the possibility of the extraordinary measures being exhausted this summer and risking a government default that could wreak economic havoc.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said the U.S. will not default, but it's unclear how Biden can reconcile his insistence on a clean increase with McCarthy's demand for spending cuts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's news briefing that Biden is “happy to talk to anyone who wants to deal” with deficit reduction in a “responsible way.”

But Jean-Pierre said that deficit reduction should not be tied to whether the U.S. government pays its bills that are already being incurred.

“It must be done without conditions,” Jean-Pierre said, adding, “President Biden will never — will never allow Republicans to cut benefits that our hardworking Americans have earned. This is what they have earned.”

McCarthy has yet to outline the scope or the specifics of the cuts that House Republicans would like to see, although any final plan would need to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and receive Biden's signature.

"Families and businesses have to live within a budget — Washington must as well," McCarthy tweeted on Sunday.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Competition Bureau sets out case in effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision

    OTTAWA — Competition Bureau lawyers presented arguments before the Federal Court of Appeal Tuesday morning in an effort to overturn the Competition Tribunal's approval of Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The bureau's arguments focused on what they say are four key legal errors that focus especially on how the proposed sale of Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Videotron, as a way to ease competition concerns, factored into the tribunal's decision. Bureau lawyer Al

  • Office vacancy rates to continue rising through 2024: report

    "We initially thought the office market would pick up faster, but that's not what tenants are telling us," said John Duda, president of Colliers Real Estate Management Services in Canada.

  • Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape

    NEW YORK (AP) — One day in January, a once-regular customer at Fuel Training Studio in Newburyport, Massachusetts, stopped in to take a “shred” class. She hadn’t stepped foot in the gym since before the pandemic. The customer told owners Julie Bokat and Jeanne Carter that she had been working out at home alone in her basement but had slowly become less motivated and sometimes exercised in pajamas without breaking a sweat. “I was getting bored of what I was doing, so here I am ,” Bokat quoted her

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Don't mind thinking long-term when investing? Check out these three dividend stocks for years of passive income. The post 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Tesla gets green light from Wall Street ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as rally wanes, earnings pour in

    U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back days of gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies.

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50

    Walmart hikes annual wages; more opportunities for new truck drivers.

  • Bigger population, smaller carbon footprint: Can Canada have both?

    Experts are hoping immigration-fuelled population growth will create economies of scale for Canada's energy transition.

  • Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, lawyer says

    NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney. “The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week. He said that “Pence was unaware of th

  • Column: Roger Penske moves closer to shot at winning Le Mans

    Roger Penske believes in goals, even when his to-do list is pretty well covered. The one hole in the Team Penske trophy case can only be filled by the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Winning the most prestigious sports car race in the world is on Penske’s bucket list as his 86th birthday draws near.

  • Canadian Cyle Larin gets fresh start with loan move to Spain's Real Valladolid

    Forward Cyle Larin, Canada's leading men's international scorer, has joined Spain's Real Valladolid on a loan deal with a purchase option at the end of the season. The move from Belgium's Club Brugge offers the 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., a fresh start. Larin joined fellow Canadian Tajon Buchanan at Club Brugge in July from Turkey's Besiktas but failed to establish himself in the lineup. He had one goal in 13 appearances for the Belgian side. Larin, who was out of contract with Besiktas, si

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.30, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session.

  • Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 6%

    ChemTrade Logistics is a little known gem, yielding 6.2% and generating record revenues and earnings as demand soars The post Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 6% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Contract talks 'in the back of my mind'

    Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Anderson-Dolan scores 2, Kings beat Blackhawks 2-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. “We were better in a lot of areas,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “We were tighter, checked well, and for two periods we broke out quickly. If we finished more chances, we would have been in a much more comfortable situation in the end.” Defenseman Ian Mitchel

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points for the Spurs, who have lost seven of their last eight games and sit second-to-last in the Western Conference standings, just above the Houston Rockets. The high-s