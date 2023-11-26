Treasury ignored Oxford study warning that Eat Out 'did not make economic sense'

Rishi Sunak at the time of Eat Out to Help Out at Wagamama, one of the many restaurants to benefit from the programme - RISHI SUNAK/TWITTER

Rishi Sunak’s team at His Majesty’s Treasury ignored a study from Oxford University warning that opening up restaurants like they did with Eat Out to Help Out in 2020 “did not make economic sense”, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.

The study found that opening customer-facing industries like hospitality would see deaths rise and have minimal impact on unemployment.

The better option, the data show, would be to focus on reopening non-customer-facing sectors such as construction and manufacturing while restaurants stay shut.

A first-of-its-kind model built at Oxford weighed up the impact on both the economy and the epidemic of various Covid reopening measures and the findings were shared with the Treasury and No 10 in May 2020.

Data showed that opening restaurants would see the number of infections rise and it would also be a worse option for the economy than opening factories and manufacturing.

Prof Doyne Farmer, Director of Complexity Economics at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the University of Oxford, sent the study to Mike Webb, Special Adviser to Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister, and Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s Chief Adviser.

Economic output can be recovered

In emails between Mr Webb And Prof Farmer, seen by The Daily Telegraph, the academic says the model shows that keeping restaurants closed but opening factories achieves “a sweet spot” where the epidemic is not growing yet most of the economic output can be recovered.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “I had a correspondence with Dominic Cummings, who said he was very interested in what we are doing, and I sent our paper to him (and Michael Webb) before the first lockdown was relaxed.

“So when the Eat Out programme was announced, Cummings should have been well aware of our conclusion that this didn’t make economic sense. But of course we can’t say whether this was communicated to Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak.”

Mr Cummings and Mr Webb both received the findings on May 8, 2020, with the full paper released that day as a pre-print. The findings were this week published in a peer-review journal.

Story continues

The study, in the online scientific journal Nature Human Behaviour, found that opening manufacturing and construction would have caused just a 4 per cent increase in the death rate. However, it would reduce unemployment by more than a third (36 per cent).

Rishi Sunak meeting business people on the Isle of Bute, Scotland, on Aug 7, 2000 - JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL VIA REUTERS/REUTERS

In contrast, opening customer-facing industries would have led to a spike in fatalities of 39 per cent and led to just a 18 per cent decrease in unemployment.

The study is this week to be submitted to the Covid Inquiry via a letter to the chair, Baroness Hallett.

“Eat out to help out was a suboptimal policy, from a health-economy trade-off perspective,” the scientists will write in their letter, seen by The Daily Telegraph.

“Lockdowns can be made more effective by only closing customer-facing industries and not manufacturing and construction.”

“Schemes such as eat-out-to-help-out, while perhaps closing manufacturing and construction, seem to be clearly suboptimal in our framework,” study author Dr Marco Pangallo, also from Oxford, told The Daily Telegraph.

This verdict was shared with the Government ahead of the July 2020 announcement from Rishi Sunak that Eat Out to Help Out would be launched.

The scheme gave discounts of up to 50 per cent on meals in restaurants in summer 2020 and last week Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir Chris Whitty, the Covid-era Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Medical Officer respectively, did not know about the scheme until it was announced on television.

Increase transmission

Sage and the leading government scientists were not consulted about the implications of the scheme and Sir Patrick told the Covid Inquiry that it was “highly likely” the initiative increased deaths.

Sir Patrick added that if he had been asked about the plan to launch Eat Out to Help Out, he would have warned that it would increase transmission.

Rishi Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, reportedly also said “just let people die” and previously told the inquiry he “does not recall” any concerns being raised about the scheme.

Sir Patrick Vallance also said that the epidemiological aspect of the pandemic often took precedence over the economic fallout.

However, despite early speculation about an economic Sage and the Government talking with experts in the area, no advisory group was established.

