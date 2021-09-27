Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read

Series

RIKV 21 1115

RIKV 22 0215

ISIN

IS0000033116

IS0000033256

Maturity Date

11/15/2021

02/15/2022

Auction Date

09/29/2021

09/29/2021

Settlement Date

10/01/2021

10/01/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories