TREASURIES-Yields mixed, curve flattens after strong jobs report

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday and the curve flattened after a report showed job growth surged more than expected in October as the Federal Reserve keeps a close eye on the labor market to determine when to hike interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month, according to the U.S. Labor Department, which also revised September data higher to show 312,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 194,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 450,000 jobs in October. The benchmark 10-year yield, which fell to its lowest level since Oct. 5 at 1.481%, was last down 2.9 basis points at 1.4949%. The two-year yield, which hit a session high of 0.458% following the data's release, was last up 1.6 basis points at 0.4326% Last week, it reached a 19-month peak of 0.5640% amid heightened expectations of a Fed interest rate hike in 2022. The five-year yield, another part of the curve that is sensitive to Fed rate expectations, jumped as high as 1.146%. It was last 1 basis point lower at 1.0943%. Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, said the data was solid, but not enough to alter the Fed's current path. "I would think that this number would put some upward pressure, particularly on the belly of (the U.S. Treasury) curve, as we sort of think the economic numbers are going to have a bigger impact from here now that Chairman Powell has indicated they're willing to remain patient and struck a dovish tone earlier this week," he said. After the U.S. central bank announced on Wednesday it will start tapering its asset purchases this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters the economy is not yet at maximum employment, meaning it is not time to raise interest rates. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 4 basis points flatter at 106.20 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds fell by about 3 basis points to 82.20 basis points. The longest end of the curve was inverted for a seventh-straight session. The 20-year yield was last at 1.9265% and the 30-year yield at 1.9184%. After announcing cuts in auction sizes on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury will sell $120 billion of notes and bonds due in three, 10, and 30 years next week, down from $126 billion in the week of Aug. 9 following the previous quarterly refunding. "From a fundamental supply and demand perspective, with the recent cut and solid demand that we've sort of seen for duration, especially from foreign bidders, it seems likely that the auctions should go over well," Griffiths said. November 5 Friday 10:10AM New York / 1410 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.005 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.000 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.4326 0.016 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.6896 0.011 Five-year note 100-38/256 1.0943 -0.010 Seven-year note 100-26/256 1.3597 -0.019 10-year note 97-200/256 1.4949 -0.029 20-year bond 97-28/256 1.9265 -0.042 30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9184 -0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)