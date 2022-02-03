TREASURIES-Yields jump after hawkish BoE rate hike

(Adds ECB meeting, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England's hawkish interest rate hike led investors to price for similar moves by the Federal Reserve as the central banks battle persistently high inflation. The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday, and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the British central bank warned inflation would soon top 7%. "Treasuries really seem to be taking their cue from the Bank of England hawkish hike," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The fact that four BoE officials wanted a 50-basis-point rate hike I think was bit more than expected." The European Central Bank also finally acknowledged mounting inflation risks and even opened the door a crack to an interest rate increase this year, marking a remarkable policy turnaround for one of the world's most dovish central banks. Benchmark 10-year note yield was last at 1.822% after earlier reaching 1.847%, the highest since Jan. 28. It is holding below a two-year high of 1.902% reached on Jan. 19. The two-year yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate moves, rose to 1.188%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened one basis point to 63 basis points. The curve has been flattening as short-term yields rise on expectations the Fed will hikes rates more aggressively than previously expected this year. It reached 57 basis points on Jan. 31, which was the flattest since November 2020. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in five rate hikes this year. The U.S. central bank last week said it was likely to raise rates in March, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged would be a sustained battle to tame inflation. The odds of a 50 basis point hike in March remain low, however, at around 20%. Yields on inflation-linked debt also rose on Thursday and those on 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities approached zero, indicating that buyers of the bonds may break even after three decades, after adjusting for expected annual inflation. The yields were last at -0.022%. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as COVID-19 infections subsided, suggesting an anticipated slowdown in job growth in January was likely temporary. The next major U.S. economic release will be Friday's jobs report for January. February 3 Thursday 3:04PM New York / 2004 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2025 0.2054 0.012 Six-month bills 0.4725 0.4802 0.020 Two-year note 99-99/256 1.1879 0.032 Three-year note 99-46/256 1.4103 0.044 Five-year note 99-66/256 1.6556 0.056 Seven-year note 99-194/256 1.787 0.057 10-year note 96-4/256 1.8217 0.056 20-year bond 96-200/256 2.2015 0.049 30-year bond 94-36/256 2.1421 0.048 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)