TREASURIES-Yields, inflation expectations jump as U.S. stimulus seen near
By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yieldssurged to 11-month highs on Monday as the U.S. fiscal stimuluswas seen boosting economic growth and raising inflation fasterthan previously expected, and before the Treasury Departmentsells new longer-dated debt. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congressforged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package onFriday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allowthem to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks withoutRepublican support. The U.S. Treasury Department this week will also sell $126billion in coupon-bearing debt. This will include $58 billion inthree-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion in 10-year notes onWednesday and $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. “We’ve got increased supply, a stimulus program andinflation seems to be starting to go higher,” said Tom diGaloma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in NewYork. Rabobank analysts also said a catalyst for Monday’s moveappeared to be Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments "whereshe cited her expectation that, with sufficient fiscal support,the U.S. should be at full employment in 2022." Benchmark 10-year yields hit 1.200%, the highestsince March, before falling back to 1.179%. Thirty-year yields rose above 2% for the first time since lastFebruary, and were last 1.970%. Inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2014 withinvestors pricing in average annual inflation of 2.250% for thenext 10 years < US10YTIP=RR>. U.S. inflation data for January will be released onWednesday. Prices increased 0.4% in December. The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-yearnotes steepened to 107 basis points, the widestyield gap since April 2017. Two-year yields plumbed record lows even as long-datedyields jumped, held down by expectations that the Fed won’traise rates for several years. “The front-end is in pretty good shape just because the Fedis not going to be tightening any time soon,” said di Galoma. Two-year yields fell as low as 0.105%. Some investors see the possibility of a shortage ofshorter-dated debt relative to demand after the TreasuryDepartment last week slashed its borrowing projections for thefirst quarter due to its high cash balance. February 8 Monday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.005 Two-year note 100-9/256 0.1072 0.000 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.1865 0.002 Five-year note 99-128/256 0.4768 0.010 Seven-year note 99-110/256 0.8343 0.008 10-year note 97-52/256 1.1791 0.009 20-year bond 93-64/256 1.7817 -0.002 30-year bond 92-68/256 1.9696 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.25 1.00 spread (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing byNick Macfie)