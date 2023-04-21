TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait on Fed, debt ceiling jitters rise

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors waited on the Fed’s upcoming May meeting for more guidance on whether further rate hikes are likely, while debt ceiling fears and lingering concerns over the banking sector kept demand for the U.S. debt strong. Benchmark 10-year yields have risen from seven-month lows touched on April 6 as the banking sector appears to stabilize, following the collapse of two regional banks including Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March. That has helped to ramp up expectations that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting. However, the 10-year yields have also failed to break above the 3.65% area, with investors wary to take large short positions in case new negative banking headlines emerge. Traders are also worried about whether the U.S. Congress will raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. “The market is still reluctant to be short because that exposes them to asymmetric downside risk in the event of any bad headlines,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “What we’ve seen is more buying on dips, when rates rise we’ve seen investors come in and be more willing to be long Treasuries.” Crucially, investors will be watching the Fed for any new guidance on whether further hikes after May’s expected rate increase. “It’s really above what the Fed says, how they portray the May hike, whether they mention explicitly that it’s the last one, or whether they keep the door open,” Goldberg said, adding that investors are “waiting for the FOMC meeting to make a decision on which way to go.” Ten-year Treasury yields were last at 3.507%, down 4 basis points on the day. Two-year yields fell 7 basis points to 4.103%. The inversion in the yield curve between two year and 10-year yields narrowed to minus 60 basis points. One-month Treasury bill yields traded near six-month lows as investors seek out short-term debt that matures before the Treasury is expected to reach its debt limit. Bills have been in demand on concerns about the safety of bank deposits as a result of March’s banking stress. But some investors want to avoid debt that will mature when there is a risk that the United States could hit its debt ceiling, which is seen as most likely to occur in late July or August. The one-month bills were last at 3.453%. April 21 Friday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.9475 5.0769 -0.024 Six-month bills 4.845 5.0466 -0.012 Two-year note 99-148/256 4.1029 -0.067 Three-year note 99-212/256 3.8114 -0.065 Five-year note 100-42/256 3.588 -0.052 Seven-year note 100-120/256 3.5478 -0.046 10-year note 99-240/256 3.5072 -0.038 20-year bond 100-100/256 3.8463 -0.033 30-year bond 98-40/256 3.7277 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton)