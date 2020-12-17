TREASURIES-Yields fall, curve flattens on weak U.S. economic data

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Long-dated Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, flattening the yield curve, after unemployment claims rose unexpectedly in the latest week and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index fell to the lowest since May.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell as low as 0.891%, but was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.905%. The yield on the 30-year bond was last down 2.4 basis points at 1.640%.

The drop at the long end flattened the yield curve, with the spread between two- and 10-year yields narrowing 1.9 basis points to 78 basis points. The spread between five- and 30-year yields narrowed 1.2 basis points to 127.6 basis points.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 885,000 for the week ended Dec. 12, compared to 862,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That marked an unexpected increase, as the relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering.

Jobless claims are above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession, though they have dropped from a record 6.867 million in March.

Also on Thursday, the Philadelphia Fed index, which reflects manufacturing activity in the region, fell by 15.2 points for December, though still remained in expansionary territory.

"Weaker economic data this morning has pushed Treasury prices higher. Philly Fed was the weakest print since May and jobless claims were up more than expected. There has also been decent flattening exposure going through from five-years to 30-years," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

"A lack of news of a U.S. stimulus package is also having some positive effect on the market as well."

After months of feuding, U.S. congressional negotiations over final details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill advanced, although it was unclear whether the work could be completed before the weekend. The U.S. government would be required to issue more new debt in order to pay for the stimulus measure; the increase in supply would therefore drive Treasury prices lower and yields higher.

Longer-dated yields were lower despite the Fed's announcement Wednesday that it would maintain the pace and duration of its current bond-buying policy. Prior to the meeting, some Treasury investors believed the Fed would increase its purchases of longer-dated debt in order to cap yields. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)