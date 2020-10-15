TREASURIES-Yields edge up as safe-haven buying sputters

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday, changing direction after an earlier safe-haven rally sparked when jobless claims notched an unexpected climb. The benchmark 10-year yield was last 0.7090%. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia, said the session's earlier risk-on tone switched to risk off as Wall Street pared losses. "You see it in the pretty substantial reversal after a big morning rally in Treasuries," he said. Yields on the longer end of the curve dropped to session lows after the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 898,000 for the week ended Oct. 10, compared to 845,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 825,000 applications in the latest week. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the global rise in virus cases and a lack of more fiscal aid for the U.S. economy were center stage in the market. "Both of those being obviously negative for near-term growth," he said. On the stimulus front, President Donald Trump said on he was willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion to win support of Congressional Democrats. Trump's fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said an aid package would be passed eventually, but the president's latest offer would be a tough sell to his members. The coming week will bring more supply to the market, with $22 billion of 20-year bonds set for auction on Oct. 21 and $17 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) selling on Oct. 22. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.1370%, vs 0.1390% late Wednesday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 57.2 basis points, down from Wednesday's close. October 15 Thursday 3:33PM New York / 1933 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC0 175-2/32 -0-10/32 10YR TNotes DEC0 139-24/256 -0-32/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1025 0.104 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1175 0.1192 0.002 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.141 0.002 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.1799 0.005 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.3152 0.013 Seven-year note 99-2/256 0.5204 0.016 10-year note 98-240/256 0.7372 0.015 20-year bond 97-32/256 1.2897 0.017 30-year bond 96-148/256 1.518 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -34.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)