TREASURIES-Yields edge higher as inflation, U.S. government shutdown worries mount

By David Randall NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The overhang of Moody's decision on Friday to lower its credit rating outlook for U.S. government debt and concerns over inflation data to be released later this week helped push Treasury yields slightly higher on Monday. Moody's late on Friday cut its outlook on the U.S. AAA credit rating to "negative" from "stable" citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. The move followed a ratings downgrade by Fitch over the summer on the heels of months of political brinkmanship around the U.S. debt ceiling. The U.S. faces another partial government shutdown beginning Saturday if Congress does not pass a stopgap spending bill. "There's a lot of moving parts that could push rates higher throughout the week and some of that is getting built into the bond market this morning," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. The yield, which moves in the opposite direction of prices, of 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.6 basis points to 4.674%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 5.4 basis points to 4.787%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -40.1 basis points. Inflation data released on Tuesday will be closely watched by markets in order to gauge the potential of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve or the timing of possible rate cuts next year. A Reuters poll expects consumer prices rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in October, down from 0.4% in September, while core prices excluding volatile food and energy costs are seen up 0.3%, the same margin as the prior month. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.1 basis points at 5.073%. "Any upside surprise on the inflation front would, at a minimum, push rate cut forecasts further into 2024," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, BMO Capital Markets Fixed Income Strategy team. November 13 Monday 9:32AM New York / 1432 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.27 5.4261 0.015 Six-month bills 5.26 5.4896 0.005 Two-year note 99-221/256 5.0729 0.011 Three-year note 99-96/256 4.8514 0.022 Five-year note 100-194/256 4.7015 0.036 Seven-year note 100-216/256 4.731 0.042 10-year note 98-160/256 4.6737 0.046 20-year bond 92-68/256 4.9949 0.049 30-year bond 99-108/256 4.7865 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrea Ricci)