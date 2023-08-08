TREASURIES-Yields dip after Moody's downgrades banks, weak Chinese trade data

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its credit ratings on several small to mid-sized U.S. banks, and China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, raising expectations for additional Chinese government stimulus. Moody's also said it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders, warning that the banking sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability. China’s data, meanwhile, threatens growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightens pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand. Moody’s rating action and the Chinese trade data “contributed to a bit of demand here for Treasuries,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The next focus will be whether the U.S. Treasury Department sees strong demand for $103 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. This will include $42 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. The auctions “will provide an important litmus test for dip buying demand,” Lyngen said. Assuming they go well, then the driver of market direction for the coming weeks will likely be Thursday’s consumer price inflation data, he added. Benchmark 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 4.016%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, the highest since Nov. 8. Two-year yields rose by around 1 basis point to 4.766%. The interest rate sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007. Thirty-year bond yields dropped 6 basis points to 4.193%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25. Bond yields rose last week after the Treasury raised its borrowing forecast for the coming quarter and said it would increase auction sizes across the board. Fitch Ratings also stripped the United States of its top credit rating, drawing attention to its deteriorating fiscal picture. But investors also see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Federal Reserve, and are pricing in expectations that the U.S. central bank is likely done hiking rates as inflation pressures moderate. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he does not expect a sudden resurgence in inflation. This week's consumer price data is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. August 8 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.29 5.4519 0.018 Six-month bills 5.2625 5.4964 -0.003 Two-year note 99-248/256 4.766 0.008 Three-year note 100-44/256 4.4358 -0.008 Five-year note 100-10/256 4.116 -0.035 Seven-year note 99-150/256 4.0686 -0.048 10-year note 94-220/256 4.016 -0.062 20-year bond 93-192/256 4.3492 -0.067 30-year bond 90-100/256 4.1928 -0.064 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)