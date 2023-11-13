TREASURIES-US yields mixed, with short end lower, ahead of inflation data

* Wall street economists expect lower October headline inflation * U.S. two-year, 10-year yields hit two-week high earlier * U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve lessens inversion (Recasts story, adds new analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and David Randall NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday in rangebound trading, with those on the short end modestly lower, as investors anxiously awaited inflation and retail sales data due this week that could shape expectations on whether or not another rate hike is warranted. Wall Street economists expect the headline consumer price index (CPI) - due to be reported on Tuesday - to have slowed to a 0.1% rise in October, from a 0.4 increase in September, according to a Reuters poll. The core inflation number is expected at 0.3% last month, unchanged from September. U.S. two-year and 10-year yields earlier hit two-week highs before trading flat in the afternoon session. "It seems there's not enough willingness to add positions in either direction at this point. Tomorrow's (Tuesday's) CPI print will certainly be key for the market looking for a material downshift in the headline number as gasoline prices have come off throughout October and we're looking for the core to be steady," said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina. U.S. yields rose earlier in the session after Moody's lowered its credit rating outlook for U.S. government debt late on Friday. Moody's cut its U.S. AAA credit rating outlook to "negative" from "stable," citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in August after months of political brinkmanship around the U.S. debt ceiling. The U.S. faces another partial government shutdown beginning Saturday if Congress does not pass a stopgap spending bill. "There's a lot of moving parts that could push rates higher throughout the week and some of that is getting built into the bond market this morning," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. In afternoon trading, the yield, which moves in the opposite direction of prices, of 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 4.634%. U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, fell 3.1 basis points to 5.03%. "Things have moved around a lot from last week. We're still below the peak, certainly throughout the curve. Our sense is that the risk to inflation is skewed to the downside and we may get an additional rally and get a bull flattener move," said CreditSights' Griffiths. A bull flattener, or a deeper inversion of the yield curve, refers to a yield environment in which long-term rates are decreasing more quickly than short-term rates. This is a scenario that normally precedes a cut in interest rates by the Fed and typically happens when the market pares back inflation expectations. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, lessened its inversion, or steepened to -39.80 bps The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2 bps at 4.753%. Yields dropped from early highs after the New York Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, released on Monday, showed inflation running at 3.6% a year from now, down from estimates of 3.7% in September. "Any upside surprise on the inflation front would, at a minimum, push rate cut forecasts further into 2024," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, BMO Capital Markets in New York. November 13 Monday 4:17PM New York / 2117 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.27 5.4261 0.015 Six-month bills 5.2625 5.4923 0.007 Two-year note 99-239/256 5.0348 -0.027 Three-year note 99-128/256 4.806 -0.023 Five-year note 100-242/256 4.659 -0.007 Seven-year note 101-24/256 4.6887 0.000 10-year note 98-232/256 4.6379 0.010 20-year bond 92-160/256 4.9646 0.019 30-year bond 99-240/256 4.7539 0.021 (Reporting by David Randall and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Will Dunham and Richard Chang)