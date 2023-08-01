TREASURIES-US long bond yields rise to year-high ahead of Treasury refunding

(Updates prices, adds Barclays note, context, investor comments) * Yields push higher despite weaker data * 30-year hits year-high * Treasury issuance slated to increase in coming quarters * Bank of Japan's policy shift supports U.S. yields By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with 30-year paper touching a new year-high as investors expected an increase in government debt issuance and anticipated more signs of economic resilience, despite data showing a slowdown in activity. U.S. manufacturing appeared to stabilize at lower levels in July amid a gradual improvement in new orders, data showed on Tuesday, but factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating. U.S. job openings, meanwhile, fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June, but remained at levels consistent with tight labor market conditions despite hefty interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. "Most of the data could be viewed as good news for the Fed, with the labor market continuing to weaken and manufacturing activity that might be bottoming out. This supports the idea that the disinflation process is here," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "But we still could see so much resilience in this economy that could prove to be troubling for the disinflation process later this year." U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields rose to 4.047% - nine basis points above Monday's levels. Two-year yields, which are more closely linked with monetary policy expectations, added four basis points to 4.912%. The 2/10 curve, which compares two- and 10-year yields and is a harbinger of an upcoming recession when that spread is negative, stood at minus 86.5 basis points - the least inverted it has been since mid-July. On the long end of the curve, 30-year yields rose to 4.104%, the highest since November of last year. Yields, which move inversely to prices, had dropped after Tuesday's economic data but bounced back as investors maintained a bearish tone ahead of Wednesday's refunding announcement by the Treasury, which could reveal larger coupon auction sizes. Its latest financing estimates implied a sharp increase in bond and notes issuance in the coming quarters, Barclays analysts said in a note, warning that this could work against a rally in bonds as the Fed nears the end of its tightening cycle. Additional support for yields came from the Bank of Japan's recent shift in its yield curve control policy, which will allow interest rates to move more freely. "Yields may have to recalibrate in the United States for potentially higher Japanese yields, there is a search for a new equilibrium that I think will be playing out over the next several months," said Chip Hughey, Managing Director, Fixed Income at Truist Advisory Services. Investors will keep a close eye on Friday's July jobs report to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the labor market and, next week, the July Consumer Price Index report to see how convincingly price pressures are subsiding. On Tuesday they were also looking overseas for signs of a change of direction in global interest rates. The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 4.1% for a second month, saying past increases were working to cool demand. Brazil's central bank, meanwhile, is poised for its first interest rate cut in three years on Wednesday, with most economists anticipating a small reduction. "Other major central banks have exhausted the tightening appetite and are content with the prevailing trajectory of inflation," BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note. "The trajectory of global monetary policy is beginning to diverge – typically a precursor for an inflection and eventual convergence – in this episode a dovish one," they said. August 1 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.27 5.4161 -0.008 Six-month bills 5.2725 5.5072 0.003 Two-year note 99-178/256 4.9121 0.038 Three-year note 99-200/256 4.5793 0.063 Five-year note 99-118/256 4.2459 0.067 Seven-year note 99-16/256 4.1558 0.078 10-year note 94-156/256 4.0471 0.090 20-year bond 94-60/256 4.3107 0.094 30-year bond 91-204/256 4.1045 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Will Dunham)