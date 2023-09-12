TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade in narrow range ahead of key inflation data

(Adds comment in paragraphs 4-6, updates prices at 2:54 p.m.) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, with the two-year note edging above the 5% threshold, as investors await key inflation data this week that the market believes will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week. The consumer price index is slated for release on Wednesday, with expectations calling for core month-on-month inflation of 0.2% in August, the same as July, and slowing to 4.3% from 4.7% the prior month on a 12-month basis, according to a Reuters poll. The producer price index will be released on Thursday, along with retail sales, data points that also could influence Fed policymakers when they conclude a two-day meeting on Sept. 20. "We're of the opinion that the Fed is basically done, but that they hold rates higher for longer," said Roosevelt Bowman, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in New York. CPI on Wednesday will "probably confirm what we've seen over the past couple months, which is a trend of disinflation," he said, yet "in terms of absolute levels that are high and much too high for the Fed's liking." With policymakers beginning to differ about their outlook, interest rate volatility is likely to increase, he said. David Petrosinelli, senior fixed income trader at InspereX in New York, said the Fed will refrain from raising rates next week as "they're going to have to reverse policy quickly if they don't." Rising oil prices and the resumption of student loan payments will crimp many consumers, he said. U.S. crude surged above $89 a barrel on Tuesday to an almost 10-month high. In the latest economic news, U.S. small business sentiment declined last month for the first time since April on ongoing concerns over inflation and difficulty finding quality labor, the National Federation of Independent Business said. NFIB said its Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.3 in August from an eight-month high of 91.9 in July. It marked the 20th consecutive month in which sentiment remained below the index's 49-year average of 98. The two-year yield, which often reflects interest rate expectations, rose 0.6 basis points to 5.001% as futures project the Federal Reserve's overnight lending rate stays above 5% through June 2024. Futures also indicate the Fed won't cut more than 25 basis points until the end of July next year, suggesting rates will stay higher for longer despite market expectations the U.S. central bank can manage a soft landing. Fed funds futures show just a 7% probability that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20. The likelihood of rates hikes in November and December is less than 45%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The yield on 10-year notes slipped 2 basis points to 4.268%, still shy of a 15-year high of 4.366% for the benchmark set on Aug. 22. The Treasury sold $35 billion of 10-year notes with a high yield of 4.289%, in line with the market's pricing at the time. On Wednesday, $20 billion of 30-year bonds are slated to be sold. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2.8 basis points at 4.349%. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes , seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-duration yields are higher than longer ones, was inverted at -73.5 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.32%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.343%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.35% a year for the next decade. Sept. 12 Tuesday 2:54 p.m. New York / 1854 GMT Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.315 5.478 0.018 Six-month bills 5.3025 5.5394 0.002 Two-year note 99-254/256 5.0031 0.008 Three-year note 99-222/256 4.673 0.008 Five-year note 99-216/256 4.41 -0.004 Seven-year note 98-152/256 4.3611 -0.013 10-year note 96-216/256 4.2682 -0.020 20-year bond 97-220/256 4.5391 -0.025 30-year bond 96-68/256 4.3492 -0.028 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)