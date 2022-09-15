TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as strong data seen keeping Fed aggressive

By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the two-year hitting fresh 15-year highs, after data on retail sales and jobless claims showed a resilient economy that gives the Federal Reserve ample room to aggressively hike interest rates next week. With an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales and a slide in new unemployment claims to three-months lows pointing to a strong labor market, yields rose almost across the board and the recession warning of an inverted yield curve widened further. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, a bellwether for rate expectations, initially pared gains after the data but then rose, up 5.9 basis points on the day at 3.842%. The two-year spiked for a split second to a new 15-year high of 3.879%. "Broadly speaking the data we're getting seems to corroborate an economy that is somewhat resilient despite consistently high inflationary pressures," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "You've seen a rebound in consumer sentiment, you've seen retail sales today bounce back," she said. "In this vicious cycle where the data continues to remain resilient, that would imply a Fed that would likely stay the course and continue to tighten policy." Expectations call for the Fed to hike rates by at least 75 basis points next week, with fed fund futures showing a 20% chance policymakers will raise rates by 100 bps when they meet on Sept. 20-21, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool. Retail sales increased 0.3% last month, but data for July was revised lower to show retail sales falling 0.4% instead of being unchanged as previously reported. In other data, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ended Sept. 10, the lowest level since the end of May. Labor market resilience together with a surprise increase in consumer prices in August give the U.S. central bank ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points rate hike next Wednesday. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as a recession warning when the yield curve inverts, widened to -40.8 basis points, or more than triple the -13.0 bps it was at a week ago. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes was up 2.3 basis points to 3.435%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 0.2 basis points to 3.467%. The rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected breakeven Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.688%, after closing at 2.702% on Wednesday, far off its 2022 high of 3.639 set in April. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate edged up to 2.472%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.475%. Sept. 15 Thursday 10:35 AM New York / 1435 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 3.1475 3.2165 0.005 Six-month bills 3.695 3.8172 0.002 Two-year note 98-229/256 3.8415 0.059 Three-year note 99-18/256 3.8313 0.050 Five-year note 97-174/256 3.6407 0.046 Seven-year note 97-72/256 3.5697 0.045 10-year note 94-72/256 3.4354 0.023 20-year bond 94-232/256 3.7399 0.002 30-year bond 91-88/256 3.4671 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 40.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)