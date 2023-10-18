TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after sharp rebound in homebuilding data

By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher from early declines on Wednesday after a sharp rebound in U.S. homebuilding last month became the latest data pointing to a resilient economy, bolstering concerns that the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates anytime soon. Longer-dated securities starting with the five-year note turned up after the Commerce Department said single-family housing starts rose 7.0% from August and starts for housing projects with five units or more soared 17.1% last month. In another sign of a strong U.S. economy, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting model on Tuesday estimated third-quarter growth at 5.4%. The Fed is trying to deliver a stronger labor market at the risk of running an inflation rate a bit higher than its 2% target, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York. "Are they really committed to a 2% inflation target or they committed to 2% being an objective, the long-term target being 3%?" Ricchiuto said. Investors are questioning Fed policymakers who in September "raised the growth numbers, they lowered their unemployment target and they pushed out achieving their inflation target. How can you still be projecting rate cuts if that's the case?" The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.5 basis points to 4.872% after earlier coming close to setting a fresh 16-year high. The two-year's yield, which reflect interest rates expectations, was down 2.1 basis points at 5.193% after setting a new 17-year high on Tuesday. Futures traders have lowered bets on the Fed cutting rates late next year to two from a previous four, while extending its target rate projection of 5% or more through July 2024 as it teeters either side of the threshold into September. The probability of a rate hike in December is about 40%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 4 basis points to 4.992%. The difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-term notes yield more than those with longer dated maturities in what is known as an inverted yield curve, was at -32.4 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.374%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.444%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.45% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.677%. Oct. 18 Wednesday 10:17 a.m. New York / 1417 GMT Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.345 5.5085 -0.003 Six-month bills 5.345 5.585 -0.011 Two-year note 99-165/256 5.1926 -0.021 Three-year note 98-248/256 5.0005 -0.011 Five-year note 98-234/256 4.874 0.000 Seven-year note 98-90/256 4.9074 0.013 10-year note 92-72/256 4.8724 0.025 20-year bond 89-172/256 5.2167 0.040 30-year bond 86-160/256 4.9915 0.040 (Reporting by Herbert Lash)