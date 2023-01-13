TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question rate cut scenario

(Adds comment, UMich survey, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after slipping the day before on a fall in December headline consumer prices, as some investors balked at the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this year. The first decline in CPI since May 2020, a 0.1% dip that may pressure the Fed to slow the pace of its rate hikes, led Treasuries to rally and push the 10-year's yield down to a month low of 3.424% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to their price. The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers on Friday showed the one-year inflation outlook slipped to a preliminary reading of 4.0% in January from 4.4% last month, adding to the narrative that inflation has peaked and will slow considerably. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.7 basis points to 3.494% on Friday after sliding to 3.418% in early trade, in a sign some in the market question the Fed's insistence rates will stay higher for longer. A major turning point for the market and a game-changer that would sharply improve risk appetite is when the Fed stops raising policy rates, said Benoit Anne, lead strategist for the investment solutions group at MFS Investment Management in London. However, the market is pricing extremely aggressive rate cuts when in fact rates will stay high for some time, he said. "We have a couple of hikes still in the pipeline and I see a sustained period where the Fed will stay put," Anne said. Johan Grahn, head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM in Minneapolis, agreed. "The market is still not listening to what is coming from the Fed. The market is pricing in rate cuts already some time later this year, and that is not at all what the Fed is trying to get the market to see," Grahn said. The market sees a 91.6% probability the Fed hikes rates by 25 basis points when it concludes a policy meeting on Feb. 1. Also, futures prices for the Fed's target range for rates has fallen to 4.921% in June and 4.453% in December, as the market predicts the Fed cuts rates later this year. Fed policymakers have indicated the U.S. central bank's target rate will stay above 5% this year. Thursday's CPI data reduced the likelihood of more Fed rate hikes, said Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. "I find it hard to believe that two weeks ago Fed governors were talking about a 5.5%-6% fed funds rate," di Galoma said. "These Fed governors don't necessarily have staying power with their position." Data showing slowing inflation and the Fed's stance on keeping rates "higher for longer" poses a dilemma for the market, he said. "This tightening process is coming to an end in my view," di Galoma said. "We might be seeing the last Fed rate hike on Feb. 1. That's a very real possibility." The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 7.9 basis points at 4.217%. News that JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession rattled markets, with a recession harbinger - the gap between two- and 10-year yields - widening to -72.5 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3.7 basis points to 3.611%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was 2.263% and the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 2.203%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade. January 13 Friday 1:36PM New York / 1836 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.5075 4.6199 0.011 Six-month bills 4.6225 4.7957 -0.002 Two-year note 100-15/256 4.2174 0.079 Three-year note 99-252/256 3.8805 0.069 Five-year note 101-64/256 3.5969 0.053 Seven-year note 101-252/25 3.5502 0.052 6 10-year note 105-52/256 3.4943 0.047 20-year bond 103-20/256 3.7777 0.037 30-year bond 107-16/256 3.6111 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Conor Humphries and Deepa Babington)