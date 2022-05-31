TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to one-week highs, track Europe, as inflation back in focus

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Yoruk Bahceli
* U.S. two-year, 10-year yields post large monthly declines in May * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens * U.S. yields track Europe as euro zone inflation hits record high (Adds U.S. trading, new comment, NEW YORK dateline and byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Yoruk Bahceli NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as investors re-focused on inflation risks after euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month. The rise in yields was led by the belly of the curve, with U.S. five-year and seven-year gaining more than 10 basis points. U.S. two- to 30-year yields, except those on 20-year bonds, all climbed to one-week peaks. The yield curve was also steeper, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields wider at 25.8 bps. Data showed euro zone inflation accelerated to a record 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden and indicating it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. "You're seeing a global reaction to hotter-than-expected inflation in the euro zone. That's bringing back the focus to the global inflation picture and what it means for global central banks," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. Treasury yields also rose, driven in part by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday. Waller said he is advocating to keep 50-basis-point rate hikes on the table until substantial reductions are seen in inflation, winding back expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July. In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields gained 11.3 bps to 2.8622%. But for the month of May, 10-year yields slid about 8 bps, on track for its largest monthly fall since November 2021. U.S. 30-year yields declined about 10 bps to 3.0722% . On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to interest rates expectations, rose 6 bps to 2.5585%. For the month of May, two-year yields dropped 17.2 bps, their largest monthly decline since March 2020. The yield drop in May was driven by softening economic data and indications that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The bond rally has also been supported by traders ramping down their bets on the "terminal rate" - where interest rates will peak this cycle - to around 3% from over 3.3% in early May. . "That's the market being a bit wary of the outlook for growth and also mindful that how far the Fed is going to go is uncertain," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets. "Yields are down but I guess that's a correction for the exuberance we had a month ago. But fundamentally we've still got further to go (higher)," Scicluna added, expecting bond yields and breakevens -- market-based gauges of inflation expectations -- to rise again. Higher oil prices also added upward pressure on yields, as Brent crude futures advanced above $123 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. May 31 Tuesday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.06 1.0774 -0.011 Six-month bills 1.5175 1.5501 0.038 Two-year note 99-222/256 2.5686 0.071 Three-year note 100-8/256 2.7386 0.081 Five-year note 99-16/256 2.8275 0.092 Seven-year note 99-46/256 2.8803 0.105 10-year note 100-32/256 2.8604 0.111 20-year bond 99-140/256 3.281 0.112 30-year bond 96-36/256 3.073 0.097 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.00 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Yoruk Bahceli in London; Additional reporting by Alun John, Vidya Ranganathan; Editing Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)

