TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise marginally after Fed raises rates by 50 basis points, as expected

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield tops 3% for 3rd straight day (Adds Fed decision, new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates half a percentage point to control soaring inflation, as expected, and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet next month. U.S. two-year yields were last up 2 basis points at 2.7848% after rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018 and not far from the psychologically important 3% level. The last time the U.S. two-year yield touched 3% was in June 2008. U.S. 10-year yields rose 3 bps to 3.009%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 2:47PM New York / 1847 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9125 0.9273 0.002 Six-month bills 1.4375 1.4681 0.002 Two-year note 99-154/256 2.7072 -0.063 Three-year note 99-70/256 2.8838 -0.064 Five-year note 99-10/256 2.9586 -0.044 Seven-year note 99-56/256 2.9997 -0.024 10-year note 90-208/256 2.9637 0.006 20-year bond 87-80/256 3.2493 0.038 30-year bond 84-168/256 3.0363 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.00 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang)