TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

Herbert Lash
·4 min read

(Adds comment, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, was up 8.1 basis points at 4.503% while the 10-year yield rose 7.1 basis points to 4.081%. The Fed needs to slow demand for inflation to come down, and to do that they need to see employment moderate, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan. "What we're going to find out this week, is that the Fed is going to leave itself the most flexibility to make sure that they can address inflation if these numbers continue to come in high," Saglimbene said, referring to inflation data. Equity markets in particular have begun to entertain the idea the Fed could pause its rate hikes or at least shift to a less aggressive hiking campaign. "The bond market has continued to doubt that the Fed is ready to either slow interest rate increases or actually move to the sidelines," Saglimbene added, saying markets had got ahead of themselves. While markets are not positioned for a dovish decision or hint of one, they'll be looking to parse the statement at the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday for any signs that suggest that, said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "For the market's perspective, there's this growing narrative of global central banks reaching their peak and starting to level off after a long period where the trajectory was clearly to more hawkishness," Gwinn said. "If (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell in any way is seen setting up the step down or walking us toward that outcome, there's certainly more room for the front end to rally," he said. After hitting a 15-year high of 4.639% on Oct. 21, two-year notes rallied last week to push their yield down 37 basis points to a low of 4.266% on Friday. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of their yield. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.9% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. The market has also raised its outlook for the Fed's target rate to peak at 4.97% in May 2023. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as a recession harbinger when the curve inverts, was at -42.4 basis points. The 30-year yield was up 8 basis points to 4.209%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.658%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.51%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just over 2.5% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.595%. Oct. 31 Monday 2:59 PM New York / 1859 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 3.995 4.0895 0.008 Six-month bills 4.395 4.5545 0.034 Two-year note 99-194/256 4.5031 0.081 Three-year note 99-112/256 4.4547 0.066 Five-year note 99-112/256 4.2511 0.063 Seven-year note 98-254/256 4.1675 0.063 10-year note 89-88/256 4.0811 0.071 20-year bond 85-224/256 4.4563 0.067 30-year bond 79-136/256 4.2122 0.083 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Nick Zieminski)

