TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise amid increased Treasury supply, still-imminent Gaza attack

By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as investors faced increased U.S. government debt issuance while an expected Israeli ground offensive in Gaza remained imminent, keeping the bond market in a tentative mood. Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed. Air strikes were the heaviest yet as the conflict entered its 10th day with an Israeli ground offensive of the densely populated coastal strip believed to be close at hand. "It's certainly wait-and-see mode. The fact that there wasn't a rally so far (Monday) morning in bonds, we didn't really see much of a kind of flight to safety," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York. Increased Treasury supply, the acknowledgement that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and the fact the stock market is performing well are pushing yields higher, Compernolle said. "Those risky assets are staying pretty steady even in the face of higher returns on bonds," Compernolle added. "The idea of a 5% yield sounds really good but no one wants to add duration to their balance sheet even if a bank has cash to buy more bonds." The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 8.9 basis points to 4.719%, while the two-year's yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 5.096%. Normal bidding is not being seen from many of the big buyers, such as banks, because they remain cautious that interest rates might go higher, Compernolle said. "You don't see the bids for these bonds that would be consistent with the fundamentals because a lot of the big buyers are so hesitant," Compernolle added. The Treasury also is scheduled to sell $75 billion in 13-week bills and $68 billion in 26-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), and $75 billion in 42-day bills on Tuesday. The Treasury is slated to auction $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $22 billion in five-year Treasury Protected-Inflation Securities, or TIPS, on Thursday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 9.3 basis points to 4.872 %. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -38.2 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.305%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.362%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade. Oct. 16 Monday 10:05 a.m. New York / 1405 GMT Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.34 5.4992 0.002 Six-month bills 5.335 5.57 0.004 Two-year note 99-210/256 5.0964 0.042 Three-year note 99-82/256 4.8716 0.055 Five-year note 99-154/256 4.7156 0.072 Seven-year note 99-80/256 4.7418 0.082 10-year note 93-112/256 4.7164 0.087 20-year bond 91-72/256 5.0772 0.093 30-year bond 88-88/256 4.8696 0.091 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)