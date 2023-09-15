TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Fed meeting next week

By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, with the two-year above the 5% threshold, as futures price in higher rates for longer ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week that faces a strong U.S. economy with inflation that's still above target. The two-year Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 1 basis points to 5.024%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.4 basis points at 4.314%. The market shrugged off consumer and producer price data on Wednesday and Thursday that showed gasoline prices surging more than 10% as underlying inflation was decelerating - albeit still at roughly double the pace of the Fed's 2% target. "The market is stuck between a rock and a hard place at the moment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "They know that given your typical economic cycle, it's only a matter of time before the economy starts to soften from the impact of higher rates. But just like the equity market, they're not seeing the consumer slow down very materially just yet." Futures are pricing in just a 3% chance that the Fed raises interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Yet futures now see its target rate for overnight lending staying above 5% through late July 2024, a sign the Fed will maintain its higher for longer message. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes , seen as a recession harbinger when their difference on the yield curve is inverted - the shorter duration note yields more than the longer one - was at -71.2 basis points. A resilient U.S. economy is the broader trend despite the rise in interest rates, said Phillip Colmar, global macro strategist at MRB Partners in New York. "We think the underlying trend of U.S. inflation is with a 3% handle, not 2%, and without a recession you have no chance to get to 2%. The market is still coming to grips with that idea. "If we don't get interest rates high enough to cause a recession or to sustainably dampen growth, you don't need the rate cut. So that kind of pushes up yields and some of that's already been in place," Colmar said. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 1.7 basis points to 4.402%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.32%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.349%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just above 2.3% a year for the next decade. Sept. 15 Friday 10:33 a.m. New York / 1433 GMT Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.3125 5.4713 0.000 Six-month bills 5.2975 5.5307 0.003 Two-year note 99-244/256 5.024 0.010 Three-year note 99-200/256 4.7041 0.020 Five-year note 99-180/256 4.442 0.023 Seven-year note 98-92/256 4.4012 0.025 10-year note 96-124/256 4.3144 0.024 20-year bond 97-64/256 4.5869 0.022 30-year bond 95-108/256 4.4016 0.017 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)